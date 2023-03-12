Before she moved to the U.S. about four years ago, Neldy Fernandez — like her husband — was an engineer in Venezuela.

But when they left the country so Fernandez’s husband could pursue a job in the states, Fernandez’s limited knowledge of English made it hard to find similar work herself.

Then she learned about a relatively new class through Lincoln Literacy, which connects English language learners with employment in local schools, from paraeducators to nutrition services workers.

Fernandez would occasionally help out in classrooms back in Venezuela — her mother and sisters were teachers — so she decided to pursue it, eventually landing a job last month as a special education paraeducator at Elliott Elementary.

“I love it,” she said. “The experience is wonderful.”

Lincoln Literacy’s school jobs skill program has opened another avenue of employment for English language learners and helped address a crucial workforce need at the same time.

Through a nine-week online course, students learn about the various jobs offered at Lincoln Public Schools and how to navigate the application process. The class also focuses on vocabulary and concepts they’ll need in their new job to better support students.

“It’s just great,” said Shari McCright, the program coordinator. “The students are enthusiastic and want to learn about the school community.”

The class is an offshoot of a one-on-one teacher preparatory class made possible through a significant gift from Friedrich Schelert, a Ukrainian refugee and long-time German teacher at Lincoln East who died in 2020.

“The teacher prep (program) developed because we were getting people coming from different countries with professional degrees,” said Renee Cox, associate director of adult skills. “And it was very difficult for them to navigate the process as to how they would become a teacher in this country and do something they loved.”

But for some, even securing a job as a teacher is out of reach, so Lincoln Literacy figured it would open up a class for other school jobs, too.

“One thing that we constantly see is you have to illuminate the pathway,” Lincoln Literacy Executive Director Bryan Seck said. “That’s powerful for them.”

The class is one more way to help address workforce shortages hitting schools, especially in areas like special education. Just recently, LPS began hiring high school seniors to work as special education paras.

“The school jobs program is such a cool piece of what we do,” Seck said. “Here’s an untapped potential and here’s a need and we’re meeting it.”

More than 40 students have taken part in the school jobs skills class since it started in the fall of 2020. Some students simply take it to improve their English skills. Most are already at the intermediate or advanced level of their English understanding.

Many of the students also have children that attend Lincoln schools and are excited to learn the inner workings of their child’s education. Fernandez, for example, has two sons who attend LPS.

“I think it gives people … a real inside view of what was happening in schools with their children,” Cox said. “That’s a huge advantage for them to feel a part of the community.”

So far 11 students who have grown the program since 2020 have been hired, including six as paras and five as nutrition services workers.

For Fernandez, it’s been a rewarding experience.

“I hope to work at Elliott for a long time.”

