UNO launching new chancellor search; Gold named provost of NU system

The University of Nebraska at Omaha will once again launch a national search to find a new chancellor, more than three years after its last search stalled with no candidate being named.

NU President Ted Carter said he'll form a search committee and work with AGB Search -- the firm NU used in the search that led to Carter's hiring a year ago -- to find a new leader for the metropolitan campus.

"The timing couldn't be better to find the next rock star to lead UNO into a new chapter of growth and success," Carter said in a statement.

Thursday's announcement also signals the end of a unique arrangement that has existed in NU's leadership structure since 2017, as well as another shift in administrator positions.

When the search to find a replacement for John Christenson at UNO's helm failed, University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeff Gold stepped into the vacancy to lead both campuses at the request of then-President Hank Bounds.

The NU Board of Regents later extended Gold's dual roles through June 30, 2022.

Gold will leave his role at UNO a year early, but continue as chancellor at UNMC, a position he has held since 2014, while also becoming the NU system's next executive vice president and provost.