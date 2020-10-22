 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNO launching new chancellor search; Gold named provost of NU system
View Comments
editor's pick topical

UNO launching new chancellor search; Gold named provost of NU system

{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska at Omaha will once again launch a national search to find a new chancellor, more than three years after its last search stalled with no candidate being named.

NU President Ted Carter said he'll form a search committee and work with AGB Search -- the firm NU used in the search that led to Carter's hiring a year ago -- to find a new leader for the metropolitan campus.

'A bias for action' — Carter outlines 5-year strategic plan for NU

"The timing couldn't be better to find the next rock star to lead UNO into a new chapter of growth and success," Carter said in a statement.

Thursday's announcement also signals the end of a unique arrangement that has existed in NU's leadership structure since 2017, as well as another shift in administrator positions.

Jeffrey Gold, 12.20

Jeffrey Gold, UNO and UNMC chancellor.

When the search to find a replacement for John Christenson at UNO's helm failed, University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeff Gold stepped into the vacancy to lead both campuses at the request of then-President Hank Bounds.

The NU Board of Regents later extended Gold's dual roles through June 30, 2022.

Compromise language on disciplinary procedures puts UNL one step closer to removing censure

Gold will leave his role at UNO a year early, but continue as chancellor at UNMC, a position he has held since 2014, while also becoming the NU system's next executive vice president and provost.

In that role, Gold will replace Susan Fritz, who earlier announced her plans to retire after 32 years working in the NU system -- including several months as interim president.

Regents will consider Gold's appointment to NU's No. 2 administrator position in December. The new job won't come with a pay increase. Gold will continue to earn an annual salary of $972,405. Fritz, who has been NU's provost since 2012, earns $392,000.

"It's a true privilege to be part of the Maverick family," Gold said in a statement, "and it has been a high point of my career to serve alongside the students, faculty and staff of UNO over the past four years."

Carter said the shift is "good news for the UNO family and our entire university system," as the university will hire someone who can build upon the metropolitan campus's 30-year high enrollment, record-breaking research funding and model community engagement.

"The next chancellor of UNO will have the opportunity of a lifetime to lead one of the country's exceptional metropolitan campuses," Gold said.

Regents approve dual chancellorship for Gold

According to Carter, NU will also benefit from Gold's "strategic thinking, his connections, and his deep expertise across all facets of higher education."

Along with using AGB Search to do a nationwide hunt for a new UNO leader, Carter said he'll "immediately" form a search committee comprised of students, faculty, staff and community members from the Omaha campus.

The goal, Carter added, is to have a chancellor named before July 1, 2021, in order to ensure a smooth transition of leadership.

Price tag released for shrouded search that led to interim UNO leader
Regents hear renewed plea to divest NU funds from fossil fuels

Photos: Historic UNL buildings

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News