UNL's Husker Pantry expands to East Campus

A second Husker Pantry, which serves students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, opened on East Campus earlier this week, the university said Wednesday.

Located in the East Campus Visitors Center, where it is open from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, the new pantry aims to serve students who would otherwise have to travel to the pantry on City Campus.

"We know that we have students who use the pantry who are on East Campus, and we're always looking for ways to reduce barriers to access," said Megan Patel, program coordinator for Husker Pantry.

A survey of UNL students in 2015 found 30% were food-insecure, which led to the creation of the Husker Pantry two years later.

The pantry serves 200 students each week, with nearly six out of 10 visitors being first-generation students and nearly one-quarter supporting dependents.

The Husker Pantry, which is open to students with a valid NCard, is funded through the University of Nebraska Foundation, as well as other individuals and organizations in Lincoln.