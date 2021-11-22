UNL's diversity plan critical to maintain state, university's growth, NU's president says

“Key stakeholders, starting with our Board of Regents, should have been engaged earlier,” he wrote. “As your university president, with ultimate accountability to the board, I have promised each regent that we will do better.”

Carter also said he spoke with Ricketts, who accused Green of misrepresenting his support in conversations with other university stakeholders.

During his weekly news conference on Monday, Ricketts said he supports a program "to get more involvement from minorities" in higher education, but reiterated his opposition to UNL's stated plan.

Ricketts also said that while Green called him ahead of releasing the Commitment to Action once again accused the chancellor of not giving him a full picture of what was involved with it.

The governor also said he did not agree with Carter applauding Green for leading the conversation about addressing racial inequities on campus.

"I was misled by Ronnie Green, I don't believe anything he says anymore, and I don't know how you get that back," Ricketts said. "I could not be more disgusted with what just happened."

A UNL spokeswoman last week declined to comment on the governor’s claim. On Monday, UNL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.