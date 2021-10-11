UNL's chief academic officer resigns; university to announce next steps

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's executive vice chancellor will leave her post a year and a half after she started, the university announced on Monday.

Elizabeth Spiller, who was named UNL's chief academic officer in March 2020, the same week the coronavirus pandemic pushed classes to move online, submitted her resignation to Chancellor Ronnie Green, she wrote in a letter to campus.

"As the crisis for UNL begins to recede, I need to manage a family crisis," Spiller wrote. "I must return home, to Boston, to care for an aging parent, to honor my commitment to the person who raised me."

Spiller came to UNL from the University of California, Davis, filling the role vacated by Donde Plowman, who became chancellor of the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

In her letter to campus, Spiller said she valued her time at UNL, particularly the work done to secure raises for tenure-line faculty and lecturers that came as the university responded to COVID.

Spiller also helped launch the Husker Starter Pack initiative, which allows freshman students to earn credit hours before arriving on campus, as well as the winter mini-sessions that were offered last year.