UNL will have virtual ceremony for August graduates

Due to coronavirus concerns, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will celebrate August graduates with a virtual commencement ceremony.

The ceremony will be held Aug. 15 at 9 a.m., and graduates will received a “Go Big Grad Celebration” box that includes a complimentary cap and tassel along with Husker-themed souvenirs, Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement Thursday.

The class of 2020 holds a special place in the heart of UNL, Green said.

“While we’re all in this social isolation, and doing our part to fight the coronavirus, it occurred to me that this class, the class of 2020, was the class that entered as freshmen the first year I had the opportunity to serve as the chancellor of the University of Nebraska–Lincoln,” Green said in the statement.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney is moving forward with an in-person ceremony at Foster Field in Cope Stadium on July 31, combining the spring and summer graduation celebrations.

Attendance is limited to three guests per graduate, and a livestream will also be provided for those unable to attend in-person.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.

