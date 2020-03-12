UNL will finish semester online; no classes next week

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced Thursday it would join the dozens of colleges and universities that have suspended in-person classes to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.
In an email to campus Thursday afternoon, UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said the university will cancel classes next week -- March 16-20 -- ahead of its regularly scheduled spring break.
After the break, on March 30, all spring semester classes will be taught remotely for the remainder of the semester, Green said. The university will remain open, as will the residence halls, but students are being encouraged to go home.
Students who cannot leave campus will continue to receive support in the dormitories and dining facilities, the chancellor added. Libraries will remain open, too, although students and faculty are encouraged to recognize social distancing.
"I appreciate that dealing with the impact of this pandemic has been challenging in many ways," Green wrote. "We are, and will be, working through unprecedented changes in how we meet our education, research and engagement missions."
The two-week period without any classes is designed to give faculty and staff time to prepare to teach for the remainder of the semester, Green said.
Earlier this week, UNL's COVID-19 Task Force asked faculty and students to begin preparing in the event in-person classes were called off and for the remainder of the semester to be conducted online.
The task force urged faculty to perform readiness checks by March 11, including tests to see if they have working computer hardware, access to the internet and the ability to use several programs necessary to deliver education online.
Deb Fiddelke, UNL's chief communications and marketing officer, said the later-than-normal spring break gave the university additional time to evaluate its options as it prepared to close.
All other members of the Big Ten announced their plans to close earlier this week, while the conference basketball tournament was canceled Thursday, before second round games could tip off.
"One of the benefits we have is a spring break that is later than the other universities in the Big Ten," Fiddelke said. "Those universities had students currently on break or leaving for break within just a few days.
"Because of the timing of our spring break, those decisions were not as urgently upon us," she added.
Administrators said they expect faculty and staff will prepare to conduct remote classes over the next two weeks, and the semester will continue in an organized fashion, rather than a "mad scramble," Fiddelke said.
Green said UNL was also canceling all study abroad trips through June 30, while departure dates scheduled July 1 or later will be evaluated at a future time.
Following President Donald Trump's televised announcement of new travel restrictions Wednesday night, the U.S. Department of State enacted a raised health advisories for all other countries, meaning UNL students studying abroad will be recalled.
There are approximately 85 UNL students still overseas; the university said it would start working with those individuals, particularly those with the greatest financial need, to help them return to the U.S.
The chancellor said while Husker Athletics home competitions will be closed to the public moving forward, administrators will continue to monitor the situation and make decisions about other events moving forward.
Cancellations will be noted on the UNL event calendar, while campus units "should feel free to make decisions on whether to cancel events based on their best judgment."
Original story posted earlier Thursday: Nearly all of the universities in the Big Ten Conference have enacted plans to move their coursework online, or add a week to their spring breaks to stem further spread of the novel coronavirus.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln remains the lone holdout.
UNL administrators earlier this week instructed faculty and staff to prepare for the possibility that all in-person classes could be called off and courses could be moved online, but so far has held off putting that plan into action.
"At this time, while there are 10 confirmed cases in Nebraska, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection in Lincoln and Lancaster County," the latest update on UNL's coronavirus webpage reads.
All but one of those confirmed cases of the coronavirus have been reported by the Douglas County Health Department.
UNL's COVID-19 Task Force has been meeting daily to discuss the latest developments, according to a spokeswoman, but so far the campus has held off announcing any plans regarding in-person instruction.
The menu of options varies by school:
* Purdue University said Wednesday it would move all of its courses online beginning March 23. In a statement to campus, President Mitch Daniels said faculty, staff and students "should be prepared to continue as long as in-person instruction seems inadvisable (potentially through the end of the semester)." Meanwhile, Indiana University suspended classes from March 23 to April 6.
* The University of Iowa suspended its in-person classes between March 23 and April 3. The Iowa Board of Regents told the Hawkeye State's three public universities "to move as quickly as possible toward the ability to deliver instruction virtually."
* Students at Northwestern University got an extended spring break and will come back to three weeks of online classes starting April 4. The University of Illinois began migration to online education, which will continue until further notice, the university told students.
* The University of Michigan called off classes Thursday and Friday, March 12-13 and will resume classes in "alternative formats" beginning Monday. Online classes will continue through April 21, the last day of classes for the semester. Michigan State University also suspended its in-person classes through April 20.
* Penn State University decided to move to remote classes beginning March 16 through April 3, with a tentative plan to start in-person classes again on April 6.
* Ohio State University said it was also suspending in-person classes through March 30 to slow the spread of the virus.
* The University of Minnesota will start online classes March 18 and continue until at least April 1, while the University of Wisconsin-Madison suspended in-person classes from March 23 through at least April 10.
* The University of Maryland announced reduced operations starting March 23, with online classes starting March 30 and continuing "at least to April 10," it said on its website.
* Finally, Rutgers University canceled classes for the end of this week. Students will have remote classes beginning March 23 through April 3.
On Wednesday, the conference announced it was limiting fan attendance at all remaining winter and spring sporting contests to "student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams."
A Big Ten spokesman told the Journal Star the decision was "a fluid situation."
UNL has taken some action to protect students as part of broader University of Nebraska policies. UNL suspended any university-sponsored travel to China in early February, when the pandemic erupted in the country.
As confirmed cases of COVID-19 spread around the globe, NU suspended study-abroad travel to the hardest-hit countries, including South Korea and Italy.
A handful of students studying in both countries were recalled. When they returned, they were required to contact their local health departments.
The spread of the virus saw the university take other steps. In late February, NU announced its various campuses were forming committees to begin planning in the instance any students or employees became infected by the coronavirus.
UNL's COVID-19 Task Force earlier this week announced its academic planning subgroup was preparing resources to help faculty and students transition away from in-person classes to online education.
It also urged faculty to perform readiness checks by March 11, including tests to see if they have working computer hardware, access to the internet, and the ability to use several programs necessary to deliver education online.
The UNL Faculty Senate also approved a temporary campus-wide attendance policy for students, allowing those who are sick or under self-quarantine at the direction of public health officials or doctors to not be penalized for their absences.
'Kind of a gut punch': Schools and teams adjust to new crowd limits for state basketball tournaments
Latest Nebraska updates:
Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska
See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.
The scene: Players miss playing in front of big crowds at state tournament, but understand the situation
Due to coronavirus risks, there was a different kind of feel around Pinnacle Bank Arena to open the boys state basketball tournament.
The coronavirus pandemic has changed plans for the Lumineers and Dan + Shay.
Father says Crofton student who tested positive for COVID-19 'doing pretty good'; more cases confirmed in Omaha
The Douglas County Health Department reported five additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, pushing the total in Nebraska to 10.
If LPS had to close it would download material onto Chromebooks given to each student from sixth to 12th grade. Once downloaded, students wouldn’t need Wi-Fi access at home to get it.
Nebraska officials not ready to decide on cancellations as state records fourth positive COVID-19 test
Health officials confirmed the fourth case of coronavirus in Douglas County late Tuesday.
Several health insurance companies serving Nebraska say they will not charge patients who have to be tested for potential coronavirus infection.
"This is not something that's made up," Gov. Pete Ricketts said at a news conference. "We need people to take it seriously."
About 40 people are in self quarantine in Lancaster County, officials said Monday.
More local senior centers have announced plans to restrict visitors in the wake of the first coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
Two family members of the Omaha woman who became the first Nebraskan to test positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday also have tested positive for the disease.
As health workers try to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the woman since Feb. 27, health clinics and hospitals are enacting screening measures.
Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several upcoming events and is asking groups to suspend practices and other gatherings after people who…
Fremont Public Schools, Midland University, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran School announced Saturday that they will be closed for a week, effective immediately.
The woman participated in a Special Olympics basketball game at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29.
At least two Lincoln nursing homes took steps to protect their residents Friday evening, after Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed Nebraska's first c…
An Omaha woman has the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Nebraska.
Other colleges and universities in Lincoln and the surrounding area said they interpreted the CDC's recommendation as written: Guidance to consider.
Steve Glenn said he has experienced the sudden demand for face masks firsthand. Despite buying "a ton" of the masks, he said his hardware stores have had trouble keeping them in stock.
Staff briefed the media Friday on the plan Bryan has in place and the steps it's taken to prepare for a local case.
'Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders,' UNMC official says
"We welcome the increased federal response at this point. I do think there is additional work that needs to be done in order to prepare this country for this probable outbreak or pandemic," Dr. Mark Rupp said on "Lou Dobbs Tonight."
UNL previously suspended all university-sponsored travel and study abroad trips to China, where the virus was initially discovered in the city of Wuhan.
Another person from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who has tested positive for coronavirus is expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield late Tuesday night, bringing the number of patients being treated at UNMC to 15.
They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apa…
All but two of the 13 people taken into quarantine in Omaha earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19, the new version of the coronavirus…
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspended its study abroad programs and faculty travel to China last week amid the global spread of coronavirus.
