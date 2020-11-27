UNL will aim for net-zero carbon emissions by 2050

The plan also calls for reducing traffic and the number of parking spaces "on and around campus" by 30% by 2027, improving commuting options to reduce the use of single-occupancy vehicles by 75%, and purchasing electric vehicles to use within a 50-mile radius of campus.

UNL will also work to become a "zero-waste" campus by 2030. In the near term, the university will cut its waste per capita in half, seek to divert 80% of its waste from the landfill, and roll out social media campaigns to encourage students to reduce move-out waste through recycling, re-purposing and re-selling.

On the sustainability front, the master plan outlines a plan to increase use of recycled water for non-potable use by 50% and to scale back the use of potable water by 25%.

The university's master plan also calls on UNL to pursue more research into sustainability innovation by developing grant programs and more opportunities for students, as well as implement sustainability and resilience issues into curriculum across various academic disciplines.

The rollout of the document earlier this month comes more than a year after members of the Chancellor's Environment, Sustainability and Resilience Commission embarked on drafting the master plan in September 2019.