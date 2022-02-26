 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNL undergrads will collect degrees at Memorial Stadium

Commencement at UNL

Graduates walk onto the field as they hang on to their mortar board and stoles in the brisk wind during graduation ceremonies in May 2021 at Memorial Stadium.

 Craig Chandler, University Communications

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will be holding its undergraduate commencement ceremony this spring outdoors at Memorial Stadium.

The ceremony for undergraduates of all UNL colleges will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 14. 

UNL staged its May 2021 graduation at Memorial Stadium, a move from the traditional commencement venue of Pinnacle Bank Arena.

"I am excited that our UNL graduates will again be able to receive their degrees in front of family and friends in such an iconic Husker setting," Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement.

If inclement weather arises, the University has set aside the afternoons of May 14 and May 15 as options for rescheduled ceremonies. 

Doctoral and master's degrees will be awarded in ceremonies at 3 p.m. Friday, May 13, at Pinnacle Bank Arena.  

The College of Law commencement ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. May 14 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts. 

All ceremonies will be livestreamed and subject to campus and local directed health measures in place at the time.

News intern

Evelyn Mejia is a news intern and current sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. She covers breaking news and writes feature stories about her community.

