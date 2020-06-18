UNL to require masks in all campus buildings — and some outdoor spaces — this fall

"We hope and expect everyone wants this to be successful," Reed said. "And to be successful, all of us in the community are going to have to be respectful and careful of those around us."

UNL is also encouraging students to download and use the "1 Check COVID-19 Screening" app developed by the University of Nebraska Medical Center to self-monitor and report symptoms of the virus.

Everyone on campus will be asked to complete a training that will teach them best practices for "navigating the new normal on campus," the document says, and students will be expected to participate in testing and contact tracing as necessary.

"UNL plans to implement targeted testing of populations, for example, in residential housing or when hot spots or surges of infection occur," the university document states.

In the residence halls, bedrooms will be limited to two occupants with beds to be placed at least 6 feet apart. The same will apply to university-approved fraternities and sororities.

Students living on campus will each receive two "N-themed" face coverings, a thermometer, hand sanitizer and other first aid equipment from the University Health Center.