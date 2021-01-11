UNL to require 2 're-entry tests' before start of spring semester

Before they can start the spring semester on campus, University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, faculty and staff will be required to spit in a test tube at least twice.

In a change from the fall semester, UNL will require those who live and learn on campus to complete a saliva-based coronavirus “re-entry test” between Jan. 19-24, Chancellor Ronnie Green said Monday.

Results for the diagnostic test, less invasive than the nasopharyngeal COVID tests done through Test Nebraska, will be processed at UNL’s Veterinary Diagnostic Center on East Campus and returned to students and employees through a new “Safer Community” app on their phones within 24 hours.

UNL students and faculty will then be notified through the app when to schedule a second test within 10 days, part of a checklist of requirements the campus community must complete before returning.

If the tests come back negative, the app will serve as a hall pass of sorts for students, allowing them access into campus buildings where so-called “wellness attendants” and other staff members will be stationed to keep those facilities clear of the coronavirus.

Those without an "Access Granted" status on their phone app will be denied entry to campus buildings.