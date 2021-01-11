UNL to require 2 're-entry tests' before start of spring semester

Before they can start the spring semester on campus, University of Nebraska-Lincoln students, faculty and staff will be required to spit in a test tube at least twice.
In a change from the fall semester, UNL will require those who live and learn on campus to complete a saliva-based coronavirus “re-entry test” between Jan. 19-24, Chancellor Ronnie Green said Monday.
Results for the diagnostic test, less invasive than the nasopharyngeal COVID tests done through Test Nebraska, will be processed at UNL’s Veterinary Diagnostic Center on East Campus and returned to students and employees through a new “Safer Community” app on their phones within 24 hours.
UNL students and faculty will then be notified through the app when to schedule a second test within 10 days, part of a checklist of requirements the campus community must complete before returning.
If the tests come back negative, the app will serve as a hall pass of sorts for students, allowing them access into campus buildings where so-called “wellness attendants” and other staff members will be stationed to keep those facilities clear of the coronavirus.
Those without an "Access Granted" status on their phone app will be denied entry to campus buildings.
The saliva-based test and phone app -- a $2.8 million coronavirus mitigation program paid for through federal funds -- are similar to a plan implemented at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign last fall and were put into place by UNL with the goal of safely providing as much in-person instruction as possible this spring, according to Green.
“Our new safety measures are designed to meet the current conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic, and provide us with the flexibility to adapt as either conditions improve or new challenges emerge, and as vaccines become available,” Green said.
Part of that flexibility, however, backs away from an earlier plan that would have required students, faculty and staff who come to campus regularly to get tested every two weeks.
Deb Fiddelke, UNL’s chief communications officer, said the earlier plans were formed when Nebraska was still considered a COVID “hot spot” in terms of cases and hospitalizations.
Now, even as state officials have reported seeing a slight increase in positive tests since the holidays, the spread of the coronavirus remains lower than when UNL put its initial spring semester plan forward a month ago.
Fiddelke said UNL will continue to “dial up or dial down” its testing requirements based on the current situation and in consultation with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
If test positivity skyrockets, for example, UNL could implement more regular testing campus-wide, she said, or could focus testing among a particular group on campus.
If case numbers dwindle, or vaccines become available ahead of projections, the university could reduce its testing requirements.
“As we stood up our saliva-based testing, we determined we could take this evidenced-based approach and develop a testing regime that truly matches the testing with the risk,” Fiddelke said.
There are exceptions for who needs to get tested before coming back to campus, including for individuals who can provide a note from a health care provider outlining a medical reason to not get tested, or that testing would be burdensome to them.
Also, anyone who can provide documentation of a positive COVID test within 90 days will get a pass on campus until the end of their 90-day window.
UNL will also continue to offer free coronavirus testing through Test Nebraska on its campuses, Fiddelke said, with those tests processed at CHI St. Elizabeth.
Preparations to return to campus come shortly after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a report that found counties with large university campuses that held in-person instruction saw, on average, a 56% increase in coronavirus cases 21 days after school started.
Last fall's spike in Lancaster County was preceded by a smaller bump in late August and early September at UNL. The CDC said it observed similar patterns in other college towns.
Counties with large university campuses that held online instruction, on the other hand, saw a nearly 18% drop in the number of coronavirus cases during that same time period, the CDC report found.
Fiddelke said UNL will work closely with the Health Department to control the spread of COVID on campus and in the community.
"Any steps we take are first and foremost taking care of our community," she said. "We are in close consultation with the Health Department to make sure we're being a good and helpful partner."
CHRIS DUNKER'S MOST MEMORABLE STORIES OF 2020:
Memorable Chris Dunker stories: Inconsistencies in grand jury records
Amid some high profile grand juries in Nebraska, we sought to find out how all 93 counties were complying with the new law requiring more transparency for the secretive process.
Memorable Chris Dunker stories: Injured in Lincoln protests
When the tear gas cleared in early June, dozens of young people had been injured during the George Floyd protests that took place in Lincoln, and each had a story to tell.
Memorable Chris Dunker stories: Suspected shooter hid in basement
A tragic day ended in a bizarre scene as law enforcement descended on a central Lincoln home where a man suspected of shooting a police officer was discovered hiding in a basement by the homeowner.
Memorable Chris Dunker stories: Passing on rapid saliva test
Scientists and researchers work to solve the big problems around the globe, and there was none bigger than the coronavirus this year. A public records request led to a story about how UNL researchers had pitched a rapid saliva test to administrators.
Memorable Chris Dunker stories: Inside the COVID-19 ICU
Spending a day inside an intensive care unit for COVID patients, watching doctors and nurses treat those most ill with the disease, was an experience I won’t soon forget.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS