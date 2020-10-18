 Skip to main content
UNL to pilot new COVID-19 testing trailer built by local company
On Demand Medical Test Center, 10.15

Art Ojeda (left) and Calvin Brown, employees at Pacific Engineering Inc., place the University of Nebraska logo on a COVID-19 testing trailer outside Memorial Stadium on Thursday. The trailer will be part of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's randomized mitigation testing site on the East Stadium Loop.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

With temperatures dropping, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is piloting a new setup for administering COVID-19 tests while keeping health care workers out of the elements.

UNL recently received a testing trailer from the state to use for administering tests at its randomized mitigation testing site on the East Stadium Loop.

The state is contracting with Pacific Engineering Inc., a local small business that makes products for the U.S. military, to construct 10 testing trailers to be used across Nebraska. The trailer at UNL is the first to be put into place and the remaining structures are expected to be built and delivered by the end of November.

Lincoln company to provide state with mobile COVID-19 testing trailers

The Department of Health and Human Services reached out to UNL about piloting one of the testing trailers, according to Jennifer Nelson, director of the Nebraska Virology Center and director of research strategy for the Office of Research and Economic Development. The university will keep the pod indefinitely.

UNL has two testing sites. The Test Nebraska site at the 17th and R streets parking garage offers tests for those with COVID-19 symptoms or who may have been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19. The second site, a randomized testing unit in the parking lot south of the Coliseum, began operating Sept. 28 and tests random samples of the university population.

The university hopes to conduct at least 500 random tests of students, faculty and staff each week to be able to monitor the spread of COVID-19, especially by asymptomatic carriers.

Right now, the testing is conducted from a tent in the parking lot. The new testing trailer will help health care workers administering the tests stay warm as the weather gets colder, Nelson said.

“This is so much better for our campus community,” she said.

Pacific Engineering Inc. has turned its focus in recent months to creating resources to help fight COVID-19, the company said.

“In this case, we are utilizing our advanced composites know-how to help fight a war on our soil,” company President Osie Combs said. “A more personal battle to protect our own families and communities.”

4 Nebraska manufacturing groups form new coalition

The company realized it could use its structural expertise to build the portable trailers to help make outdoor testing sites more viable during the cold winter months.

“Tents aren’t going to work when it gets really cold and windy,” Combs said.

The trailers are designed to be able to be used in any season and are constructed using the same standards the U.S. military uses for tactical hospitals, according to the company. The composite structure of the pods is lightweight and portable and also could be used to administer COVID-19 vaccines when one becomes readily available.

A news release from the company lists rural hospitals, long-term care facilities, correctional institutions, meatpacking facilities and sports venues as potential places the trailers could be used for testing.

The company’s contract with the state of Nebraska is its first, but it is also offering the structures to entities across the country.

Lincoln hospitals say they have no capacity issues

Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.

