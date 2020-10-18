UNL to pilot new COVID-19 testing trailer built by local company

The university hopes to conduct at least 500 random tests of students, faculty and staff each week to be able to monitor the spread of COVID-19, especially by asymptomatic carriers.

Right now, the testing is conducted from a tent in the parking lot. The new testing trailer will help health care workers administering the tests stay warm as the weather gets colder, Nelson said.

“This is so much better for our campus community,” she said.

Pacific Engineering Inc. has turned its focus in recent months to creating resources to help fight COVID-19, the company said.

“In this case, we are utilizing our advanced composites know-how to help fight a war on our soil,” company President Osie Combs said. “A more personal battle to protect our own families and communities.”

The company realized it could use its structural expertise to build the portable trailers to help make outdoor testing sites more viable during the cold winter months.

“Tents aren’t going to work when it gets really cold and windy,” Combs said.