UNL to partner with State Department to train Rwandan college adminstrators

A new fellowship created by the U.S. Department of State will provide administrators at colleges and universities in Rwanda with a year of training at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The University and Partnerships Exchange Rwanda Program, funded through $250,000 from the State Department's Bureau of African Affairs, aims to expose African students, faculty and administrators to higher education in the U.S.

The Rwandan students will take part in workshops to improve their skills in developing international partnerships, grant writing and project implementation and be assigned a mentor.

Nebraska's Office of Global Strategies will lead the Rwandan fellows through a yearlong virtual training program scheduled to launch in January, and help organize a symposium at the conclusion of the program.

"The UPEX-Rwanda program is particularly innovative as we leverage our strengths in virtual exchange to engage with new institutional partners and help develop their international partnership capacity," said Josh Davis, UNL's associate vice chancellor for global affairs.

UNL recently wrapped up a program that enrolled 200 Rwandan students who are pursuing degrees in agriculture and integrated science through the College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources.