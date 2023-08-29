A new legal clinic at the University of Nebraska College of Law will tackle First Amendment issues for members of the press and others in the Cornhusker state.

The First Amendment Clinic, which is funded through a $1 million grant from the Stanton Foundation, will be open to third-year law students beginning in the spring semester.

Those students, who will work under the supervision of a pair of licensed attorneys, will provide legal representation for cases related to freedom of speech, the press, assembly and petition.

The clinic will also conduct education and outreach for organizations, students, journalists and others.

Richard Moberly, the dean of the College of Law, said the clinic creates "another meaningful way for our students to advance justice and solve problems."

"Our clinical programs help students develop skills as they work on real cases and are a highlight in many students' law school careers," Moberly said.

A pair of Nebraska Law graduates will lead the clinic. Daniel Gutman, a private practice attorney who has litigated constitutional claims, election law matters and commercial claims, was named director.

Sydney Hayes, a former lawyer at Husch Blackwell in Omaha who has also worked on constitutional issues and business disputes, will serve as assistant director.

Gutman, in a meeting with reporters earlier this week, said the clinic will operate as a law firm and hopes to serve a wide variety of clients facing an array of First Amendment issues in the state.

"We will defend the First Amendment rights of our clients while at the same time educating students on the intricacies of First Amendment law," he said. "To do that, we intend for our cases to span the ideological spectrum."

Ultimately, Gutman said he hopes to build a "deep bench" of attorneys that are well-versed in First Amendment case law that can serve Nebraskans.

It will also help journalists and news organizations navigate public records and open government issues, he said.

The First Amendment Clinic will be the ninth launched by the College of Law. Other clinics are: the Children's Justice Clinic, Civil Clinic, Criminal Clinic, Debtor's Defense Clinic, Estate Planning Clinic, Housing Justice Clinic, Immigration Clinic and the Weibling Entrepreneurship Clinic.

The Stanton Foundation, which provided the funding for the new First Amendment Clinic, was created by Frank Stanton, a longtime president at CBS News.

The foundation has supported similar legal clinics at Arizona State University, Southern Methodist University, Tulane University, Vanderbilt University, the University of Georgia, Duke University and others.

