UNL to host student tailgate before Husker football home games

The "Iron N," the group behind the student section at Husker games in several sports, will be one of the many groups taking advantage of the new tailgating experience this season, reserving one of the tents for 20 of their members.

Internal vice president of the group, junior Liam Kreikemeier, said they jumped at the opportunity.

"We're just trying to get that true Nebraska feel that you often see as you walk around campus on a gameday. You just see the embodiment of that Husker football tradition," Kreikemeier said.

Kreikemeier said he remembers as a freshman having to go off campus to partake in festivities prior to games.

"Now, it'll be much easier to just stay on campus and head right to the stadium," he said. "And I think it'll help with the student engagement and be a great way to bring the freshmen in."

Meier said tents have been reserved by general student organizations along with fraternities and sororities for the home opener. Some of the organizations that have reserved so far are Startups UNL, American Institute of Architecture Students, UNL Table Tennis Club, Beta Theta Pi and Farmhouse, among other clubs.