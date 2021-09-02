UNL to host student tailgate before Husker football home games

University officials are hoping that some free food and music will prompt more students to fill bleachers at Memorial Stadium on football Saturday's this fall.
The Nebraska athletic department is hosting student tailgates for the first time this football season. Prior to the first four home games, The Bone Yard, funded by the university, will consist of 60 tents, food and music just north of the student union.
Student organizations can reserve tents for an on-campus tailgate experience.
Brandon Meier, senior associate athletic director for marketing and multimedia, said "College GameDay" sparked the idea when the show was televised from campus back in 2019.
"The student groups that showed up had a good time," Meier said. "Afterward, they reached out to athletics and said, 'Hey, this was really awesome to be part of Husker gameday like this. We want to do this again.'"
Meier said the department is always looking for new ways to get students involved in athletic events.
"They're the ones that bring the energy to our events. And I feel like when they get involved and bring the energy, the general fan base follows," Meier said.
Student organizations can request tents — which will be alcohol-free — through the university's website. Tents are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis, and students don't have to worry about setting up or tearing down their tailgate.
The "Iron N," the group behind the student section at Husker games in several sports, will be one of the many groups taking advantage of the new tailgating experience this season, reserving one of the tents for 20 of their members.
Internal vice president of the group, junior Liam Kreikemeier, said they jumped at the opportunity.
"We're just trying to get that true Nebraska feel that you often see as you walk around campus on a gameday. You just see the embodiment of that Husker football tradition," Kreikemeier said.
Kreikemeier said he remembers as a freshman having to go off campus to partake in festivities prior to games.
"Now, it'll be much easier to just stay on campus and head right to the stadium," he said. "And I think it'll help with the student engagement and be a great way to bring the freshmen in."
Meier said tents have been reserved by general student organizations along with fraternities and sororities for the home opener. Some of the organizations that have reserved so far are Startups UNL, American Institute of Architecture Students, UNL Table Tennis Club, Beta Theta Pi and Farmhouse, among other clubs.
Students are expected to follow current COVID-19 guidelines. With kickoff for Saturday's game against Fordham set for 11 a.m., coffee, juice and breakfast burritos will be served and a DJ provided.
"I just think we, more than anything, want to give students a close, safe spot to enjoy gameday," Meier said.
Reach the writer at ldietrich@journalstar.com