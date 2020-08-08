You are the owner of this article.
UNL to host online graduation
editor's pick

UNL graduation

Pablo Rangel (left) of Lincoln gets a hug from his adviser, Professor James Garza, after the 2013 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate commencement.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Lincoln Journal file photo

More than 700 degrees will be given to University of Nebraska-Lincoln students who completed their education over the summer term in a virtual ceremony later this month, according to a UNL news release.

The ceremony will take place Saturday at 9 a.m. and will feature a commencement address by Marilyn Moore, retired associate superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools and past president of the Bryan College of Health Sciences, and appearances from other special guests.

Graduates will be eligible to participate in an in-person graduation ceremony when it is deemed safe to do so. 

“We absolutely want to welcome all of these graduates to return in the future, once campus is reopened, to walk across the stage in cap and gown and have that once-in-a-lifetime moment to share with their friends and family,” said Vanessa Gorman, professor of history and chair of the university’s commencement committee.

Diplomas will be mailed to students following the ceremony. 

Graduates will receive a graduation cap through the mail so that they can turn their tassels with their classmates during the virtual ceremony. 

