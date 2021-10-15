UNL to hire new executive vice chancellor from within

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will look internally to fill the role of executive vice chancellor after Elizabeth Spiller stepped down from the position earlier this week.

Chancellor Ronnie Green on Friday said the flagship campus would open up applications for the chief academic officer on Wednesday.

Green also appointed a 10-member committee led by Sherri Jones, dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences, and Steve Kolbe, Faculty Senate president and associate professor in the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film.

UNL will work quickly to fill the position in time for the spring semester, Green said in a news release, foregoing a national search that could last months.

"The executive vice chancellor is a key senior leadership position for our campus," Green said.

"Due to the pandemic and other factors, it is not an ideal time for a national search," he added. "I'm highly confident that we will have multiple, outstanding internal candidates who will excel in this role."

Green created the executive vice chancellor position after assuming leadership of UNL in 2016. Previously, the position was known as the senior vice chancellor for academic affairs.