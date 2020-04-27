UNL to grant degrees in virtual commencement

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will award degrees to spring semester graduates, but they will be delivered digitally and through the mail.
With in-person classes canceled through the summer and restrictions on the size of public gatherings in place to prevent the spread of the coronavrius, UNL will stage a virtual commencement ceremony for those receiving their bachelor's, master's, professional and doctoral degrees and College of Law graduates.
Dubbed Go Big Grad, the commencement ceremony will be streamed May 9 at 9 a.m at commencement.unl.edu and televised by NET.
John Cook, coach of the Nebraska volleyball team, will address graduates, and there will be appearances by special guests, the university said in a news release.
Each year, approximately 83% of UNL graduates attend their commencement ceremony, one of the highest rates of attendance nationally, said Vanessa Gorman, professor of history and chair of UNL's commencement committee.
May graduates will have a chance to attend a future commencement ceremony and walk across the stage in their cap and gown, officials said.
Graduates will also receive a complimentary mortarboard or tam in advance to allow everyone to turn their tassels together as a class when Chancellor Ronnie Green confers degrees to students during the virtual ceremony.
Diplomas will be mailed to graduates after May 9, and for the first time, May graduates can download and share a digital diploma.
