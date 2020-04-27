UNL to grant degrees in virtual commencement

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will award degrees to spring semester graduates, but they will be delivered digitally and through the mail.

With in-person classes canceled through the summer and restrictions on the size of public gatherings in place to prevent the spread of the coronavrius, UNL will stage a virtual commencement ceremony for those receiving their bachelor's, master's, professional and doctoral degrees and College of Law graduates.

Dubbed Go Big Grad, the commencement ceremony will be streamed May 9 at 9 a.m at commencement.unl.edu and televised by NET.

John Cook, coach of the Nebraska volleyball team, will address graduates, and there will be appearances by special guests, the university said in a news release.

Each year, approximately 83% of UNL graduates attend their commencement ceremony, one of the highest rates of attendance nationally, said Vanessa Gorman, professor of history and chair of UNL's commencement committee.

May graduates will have a chance to attend a future commencement ceremony and walk across the stage in their cap and gown, officials said.