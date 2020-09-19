UNL to expand COVID testing; Green says mitigation plan has worked

One-third of the way through the fall semester, Chancellor Ronnie Green said the plans enacted by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to bring back students and faculty to campus are working.
Students are wearing masks, and with few exceptions, following social distancing guidelines, Green said, while faculty have found a rhythm to teaching some classes in-person and others remotely or through a combination of the two.
And, the chancellor said, UNL has met the demand for COVID-19 testing on campus through the Test Nebraska site it opened in a parking garage at 17th and R streets.
To date, UNL has reported results of nearly 4,300 Polymerase chain reaction tests, what’s generally thought of as the “gold standard. That’s roughly 115 nasal pharyngeal swabs gathered per day since Aug. 12, well below the 200-a-day capacity at the site — with about 16% of cases coming back positive.
“I’m comfortable with the testing we’ve done,” Green said in a lengthy interview Friday. “We haven’t had the case where we’ve had a lack of space available. We’ve met the demand of test requests.”
The state’s flagship university has followed through on the plans it formed in conjunction with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, he added.
In line with the initial guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNL has largely focused on testing those with symptoms, those with close contacts to the infected, and populations more at-risk from COVID-19-related complications.
UNL combined that with an emphasis on wearing masks or face coverings, maintaining at least 6 feet of separation, frequent hand washing and disinfecting, and threatened punishment for students who violated those rules.
“That was the optimal approach that we used,” Green said. “We didn’t require everyone before they came back to campus to be tested, we didn’t move to testing a percentage of the population every day, because we just didn’t think it was going to be needed based on what we knew.”
After the semester started, individuals aged 18-22 — the age of traditional college students — accounted for roughly half of the daily positive caseload in Lancaster County.
Green said he doesn't believe those numbers are all attributable to UNL, and noted the numbers have leveled off since then, as have the number of tests done per day.
Despite that, UNL will roll out expanded hours at its Test Nebraska site and broaden its testing criteria beginning next week as it seeks to do an additional 1,500 tests per week.
The new testing strategy, which was announced the same day as Friday’s announcement from the CDC that it had changed its recommendations to include asymptomatic testing, will focus on students who have quarantined but may not be showing symptoms.
Beyond that, UNL plans to randomly select students from on- and off-campus living arrangements, as well as faculty and staff, for voluntary testing in order to gauge the prevalence of the coronavirus among its population.
Before expanding its capacity — Green said it remains to be seen how many more tests are ultimately done — UNL’s daily testing had paled in comparison to some of its peers.
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, for example, has reported more than 334,000 results from its saliva-based test developed on campus, while the University of Maryland, which offers free nasal swab tests to students, has reported nearly 24,000 tests.
Ohio State University required students to test negative before they could move back to campus last month and continues to test students who live in on-campus residence halls once a week while also randomly selecting students living off-campus to also take a test, reporting more than 63,000 tests to date.
In addition to its pre-test requirement, which netted 38,000 results before the semester began, Indiana University continues to collect thousands of mitigation tests each week using a saliva-based method, with students who refuse facing potential disciplinary action.
Similar to UNL, Penn State offers chain reaction tests to students with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come in close contact with an infected person. It also does pool testing — where five samples are run at a time — of 1% of the campus population with a less-invasive nasal swab each day.
Green said he follows the dashboards maintained by 25 peer institutions, including the 13 other schools in the Big Ten, watching the day-to-day fluctuations of testing numbers and positive cases.
No matter the approach, he said nearly all universities have ended up in roughly the same spot, which has bolstered his confidence in UNL’s approach.
“It didn’t matter if you came in and tested everyone doing clearance testing, or whether you were doing twice-a-week saliva testing, or whatever methodology they chose,” Green said. “Almost every institution has had a similar experience in terms of what they’ve seen relative to cases on their campus.
“Honestly, I feel very good about what we’ve done and I feel very good about how the risk mitigation has worked.”
Virus Outbreak Big Ten Football
Memorial Stadium, 9.15
Coronavirus Bible 9.10
Harry's Outdoor Studio
Anti-mask rally
No Football Saturday, 9.5
Lincoln Southwest volunteers coaches
Weather Feature, 9.1
DMV lines
Mother/son art project 8.30
UNL in-person class, 8.24
UNL first day in person 8.24
UNL first day in person 8.24
Remote learning
Iguana's Pub, 8.21
Farmers Market influencers 8.22
Remote learning
Soccer With Masks, 8.20
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan
City Council
Back to UNL
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class
First day of school
Pius X volleyball practice
Lincoln mile
Madsen's
Flower shop
City Council BLM protest
LPS Protest
Beach Boys
Rally and hearing
Mask Video DeLones
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lancaster County Super Fair
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Lincoln Northeast graduation
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Drive-thru Bible School
Mask
Legislature resumes
LPS virus teachers
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Make A Wish
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Children's Museum Reopening
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Gere Branch Library
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Eagle Raceway
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Puzzles
O Street cruising
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
Thanks to LJS
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
Herbie Husker Runzas
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Shirts for FEMA
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Haymarket
Empty downtown
Nursing Home Horses
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Protest
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Joyo Theatre
Bourbon Theatre
Russ's Market
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
LPS Chromebook pickup
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.