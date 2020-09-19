UNL to expand COVID testing; Green says mitigation plan has worked

In line with the initial guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNL has largely focused on testing those with symptoms, those with close contacts to the infected, and populations more at-risk from COVID-19-related complications.

UNL combined that with an emphasis on wearing masks or face coverings, maintaining at least 6 feet of separation, frequent hand washing and disinfecting, and threatened punishment for students who violated those rules.

“That was the optimal approach that we used,” Green said. “We didn’t require everyone before they came back to campus to be tested, we didn’t move to testing a percentage of the population every day, because we just didn’t think it was going to be needed based on what we knew.”

After the semester started, individuals aged 18-22 — the age of traditional college students — accounted for roughly half of the daily positive caseload in Lancaster County.

Green said he doesn't believe those numbers are all attributable to UNL, and noted the numbers have leveled off since then, as have the number of tests done per day.

Despite that, UNL will roll out expanded hours at its Test Nebraska site and broaden its testing criteria beginning next week as it seeks to do an additional 1,500 tests per week.