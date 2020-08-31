UNL to eliminate 60 positions, will seek $6.9M in operational savings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will consider eliminating 60 positions and shifting 25 more away from its state-aided budget as part of its effort to close a $38.2 million budget shortfall over the next three years.

Chancellor Ronnie Green said the proposed cuts, which he announced to faculty and staff on Monday, were created by an existing budget gap as well as the financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

"While we are doing better financially than many other institutions, addressing this shortfall is requiring us to make tough choices and to take very difficult immediate and proactive financial adjustments," Green said.

As part of its "Phase 1" budget reductions -- which will total $16.4 million -- Green proposed:

* Eliminating 42 vacant positions in the offices of the Executive Vice Chancellor, the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Office of Research and Economic Development, and Business and Finance.

* Eliminating 18 filled positions in the Office of the Chancellor.