UNL to cut $38M over 3 years, including $22.5 million from academic programs

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is preparing to slash $38.2 million from its state-aided budget over the next three years, a cut equal to 8.2% of the $465 million it receives in state appropriations and tuition revenue.
The cuts come as the NU system, with its campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, looks for $43 million in budget reductions through the next budget biennium to address financial losses created by the coronavirus pandemic.
President Ted Carter said part of its plan to realize savings included freezing pay, implementing furloughs, reducing the hours of non-faculty employees and reducing pay, when possible.
The university's governance structure puts the onus for specific cuts to programs at the campus leadership level, however.
UNL's share of the broader system cuts amounts to $25.8 million, according to a memo from Chancellor Ronnie Green to the Academic Planning Committee, which will be responsible for reviewing any proposed budget reductions.
But, the state's flagship campus also needs to address an existing budget deficit created by lower tuition revenue and higher-than-budgeted tuition remissions to students over the last two fiscal years.
In the Aug. 20 memo, Green said UNL has experienced "significant short-term losses in revenue and increases in expenses" over the previous six months of this year.
"While the longer-term financial ramifications of this pandemic remain hard to predict with certainty, we anticipate that the impact of COVID-19 will create budgetary challenges for UNL in (fiscal year 2021) and into the next biennium (2022-23)," he added.
To manage the shortfall, Green set goals of cutting $15.7 million from UNL's budget during the current school year, $8.8 million for the 2021-22 school year, and $13.7 million for 2022-23.
Academic, research and outreach units across UNL's eight colleges, its libraries, as well as the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources, will shoulder the brunt of the cuts, with an estimated $22.5 million coming from those areas, Green said.
Because the budget shortfall is expected to be "severe enough to propose the eliminating of an academic program," administrators must engage faculty in the process, which is expected to last through the fall semester.
Additionally, $16 million from non-academic areas "less-central" to UNL's academic mission and more easily implemented will also be put before the Academic Planning Committee for approval.
The Academic Planning Committee is currently reviewing non-academic budget reduction proposals. Green is scheduled to announce his proposed cuts to academic programs on Sept. 2, before the committee will hold open hearings.
UNL is scheduled to announce which recommended cuts have been accepted in November, with those cuts going into effect before June 30, 2021.
The university last invoked its budget-cutting process in 2018 after UNL lost 1% of its state appropriation.
The result of that process led to $6.3 million being cut from programs and positions.
