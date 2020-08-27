UNL to cut $38M over 3 years, including $22.5 million from academic programs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is preparing to slash $38.2 million from its state-aided budget over the next three years, a cut equal to 8.2% of the $465 million it receives in state appropriations and tuition revenue.

The cuts come as the NU system, with its campuses in Lincoln, Omaha and Kearney, looks for $43 million in budget reductions through the next budget biennium to address financial losses created by the coronavirus pandemic.

President Ted Carter said part of its plan to realize savings included freezing pay, implementing furloughs, reducing the hours of non-faculty employees and reducing pay, when possible.

The university's governance structure puts the onus for specific cuts to programs at the campus leadership level, however.

UNL's share of the broader system cuts amounts to $25.8 million, according to a memo from Chancellor Ronnie Green to the Academic Planning Committee, which will be responsible for reviewing any proposed budget reductions.

But, the state's flagship campus also needs to address an existing budget deficit created by lower tuition revenue and higher-than-budgeted tuition remissions to students over the last two fiscal years.