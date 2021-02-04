UNL to conduct a third round of 'reentry tests' for students, employees

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will require a third round of coronavirus testing for its students, faculty and staff.

In an email to the campus community Wednesday, Chancellor Ronnie Green said UNL was asked by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to conduct additional testing.

"Another round of reentry tests will provide us with additional data on any COVID-19 transmission occurring within our campus community, particularly for asymptomatic cases," Green said. "It will also enhance our ability to isolate and mitigate any additional spread."

Before UNL students and faculty could return to campus for the spring semester, they were required to submit two saliva tests approximately two weeks apart.

If they tested negative, students and employees gained the ability to access campus facilities.

Since Jan. 12, when the saliva-based testing was implemented, nearly 40,000 tests have been administered.

On Tuesday, speaking to the UNL Faculty Senate, Green said the positivity rate of the first round of reentry tests measured at about 0.7%, while the second round saw less than 0.5%.