UNL to conduct a third round of 'reentry tests' for students, employees
UNL to conduct a third round of 'reentry tests' for students, employees

UNL COVID-19 testing

Michael Meier, a Ph.D. student of agronomy and horticulture, fills a test tube with saliva at the walk-up window of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln City Campus COVID-19 testing site east of Memorial Stadium on Jan. 19.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln will require a third round of coronavirus testing for its students, faculty and staff.

In an email to the campus community Wednesday, Chancellor Ronnie Green said UNL was asked by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to conduct additional testing.

"Another round of reentry tests will provide us with additional data on any COVID-19 transmission occurring within our campus community, particularly for asymptomatic cases," Green said. "It will also enhance our ability to isolate and mitigate any additional spread."

Thousands take part in rapid, saliva-based COVID tests at UNL; 225 positive

Before UNL students and faculty could return to campus for the spring semester, they were required to submit two saliva tests approximately two weeks apart.

If they tested negative, students and employees gained the ability to access campus facilities.

UNL students return to campus as Lancaster County loosens restrictions

Since Jan. 12, when the saliva-based testing was implemented, nearly 40,000 tests have been administered.

On Tuesday, speaking to the UNL Faculty Senate, Green said the positivity rate of the first round of reentry tests measured at about 0.7%, while the second round saw less than 0.5%.

"We're very pleased about that," Green said. "We'd like to see that at 0%, obviously, but we're pretty pleased with that low positivity rate."

If the positivity rate continues to be low following completion of the third round of reentry tests, UNL said it will transition into randomized testing.

UNL researchers pitched a rapid COVID-19 test as university signed on with Test Nebraska

Students and employees will be notified via email when they are required to take a mandatory mitigation test beginning Feb. 15, the university said.

UNL will also continue to offer saliva testing for anyone who needs one, as well as testing for those showing symptoms at the Test Nebraska site on campus.

UNL to expand COVID testing; Green says mitigation plan has worked

