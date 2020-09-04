UNL to close Confucius Institute as part of cuts

"We remain deeply committed to the support of our Chinese students, direct exchanges with Chinese universities and our partnerships in China and that region of the world," Green said.

Confucius Institutes have come under intense scrutiny in recent years from politicians who paint them as arms of the Chinese Communist Party as well as academics concerned that their influence chilled academic freedom on campus.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse last month said the student activity and language programs offered by Confucius Institutes were a front for "more nefarious core objectives: spreading communist propaganda and spying on Chinese students studying the free world."

"Teaching Mandarin at campus institutes is mainly a cover story for Chinese Community Party spying," said Sasse, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Aug. 13.

The Trump administration's hard line on China, both for its trade practices and visa policies, has seen the relationship between the two countries diminish lately -- an effect felt at UNL.

At its peak in 2016-17, there were nearly 1,300 Chinese students enrolled at UNL. Last year, however, about one-fifth of those students withdrew from the university, accounting for half of UNL's total enrollment decline.