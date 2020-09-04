UNL to close Confucius Institute as part of cuts

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Confucius Institute will close as part of the university's plan to cut $38.2 million from its budget.
UNL said the institute will begin ramping down its operations immediately and be shuttered by the end of the year as part of the "Phase 1" budget reductions, saving about $150,000 in salary and operational costs.
The "Phase 1" cuts, which will affect non-academic units, are expected to total $16.4 million.
Chancellor Ronnie Green announced his proposed "Phase 2" cuts earlier this week, which will seek to trim an additional $22.6 million in academic programming and staff.
The Confucius Institute at UNL, founded in 2007 in partnership with China's Xi-An Jiatong University, was the 20th in the U.S., which would soon go on to host about 500 nationwide.
Funded through the Chinese government, the institute promotes the teaching of Chinese language and culture to university and high school students, and has helped create connections between the Cornhusker State and China.
Green said the financial hit taken by UNL following the coronavirus pandemic meant the university had to make "tough choices" on how it responded, but added the decision to close the Confucius Institute does not mean UNL is retreating from its global engagement.
"We remain deeply committed to the support of our Chinese students, direct exchanges with Chinese universities and our partnerships in China and that region of the world," Green said.
Confucius Institutes have come under intense scrutiny in recent years from politicians who paint them as arms of the Chinese Communist Party as well as academics concerned that their influence chilled academic freedom on campus.
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse last month said the student activity and language programs offered by Confucius Institutes were a front for "more nefarious core objectives: spreading communist propaganda and spying on Chinese students studying the free world."
"Teaching Mandarin at campus institutes is mainly a cover story for Chinese Community Party spying," said Sasse, a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, on Aug. 13.
The Trump administration's hard line on China, both for its trade practices and visa policies, has seen the relationship between the two countries diminish lately -- an effect felt at UNL.
At its peak in 2016-17, there were nearly 1,300 Chinese students enrolled at UNL. Last year, however, about one-fifth of those students withdrew from the university, accounting for half of UNL's total enrollment decline.
Universities have also begun closing their Confucius Institutes after a 2018 federal spending bill that barred colleges that host the programs from qualifying for funding provided by the Department of Defense for language programs.
Academic organizations, including the American Association of University Professors, have previously called into question the presence of Confucius Institutes on campus, saying they advance a Chinese state agenda in how they recruit and control academic staff and override the academic freedom of universities in selecting curriculum and restricting debate.
Xi Zhang, a junior bioinformatics major at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, said Confucius Institute campus leaders must hold allegiance to the Chinese Communist Party, which he said "puts Nebraska youth at risk."
Zhang, who is from China, also said it was unethical for UNL to maintain ties to and accept funding from a government committing genocide against its own people, referring to the approximately 2 million Uighur Muslims who have been moved into "reeducation centers" critics have said are akin to concentration camps by the Communist Party.
He also said the Chinese Communist Party's recent crackdown on protests in Hong Kong, which is an autonomous government within China, should be a reason for UNL to cut its ties with the Confucius Institute program.
On Friday, Zhang said he was assured by NU leaders last month UNL's Confucius Institute would be "closing soon" and said he welcomed the news.
"I'm really happy with this announcement," he said.
Deb Fiddelke, UNL's chief communications officer, said the Confucius Institute was identified in the last few months during planning for $38.2 million in cuts UNL will have to make.
Despite the closing of the Chinese institute, UNL pledged to continue its partnerships with Xi-an Jiaotong University, Zhejiang University City College, and Northwest Agricultural and Forestry University -- three universities that send hundreds of students to Lincoln in exchange programs.
Josh Davis, UNL's associate vice chancellor for global affairs, said the university would "find new ways to build on our relationships with those and other Chinese universities to increase the exchange of both ideas and people."
"With more than 3,000 years of history, culture and influence on the world, China is an important country," Davis said. "And, in this interconnected world, it is essential that Huskers -- from here in the United States to those from China and all other nations -- continue to interact and learn from and alongside one another."
