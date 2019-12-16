UNL Title IX coordinator takes job at Michigan; interim named

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln said Monday it will conduct a national search for a new Title IX coordinator.

Tami Strickman, who has served as associate to the chancellor for equity and compliance since 2016, was named associate vice president for institutional equity at the University of Michigan.

A former prosecutor in Chicago, Strickman will start her new job Jan. 6.

As the search to replace Strickman commences, Meagan Counley, a deputy Title IX coordinator, will serve as UNL's interim Title IX coordinator.

A former police officer in Lawrence, Kansas, where she was assigned to patrol and juvenile investigations, Counley has worked at UNL as the senior investigator in the Title IX office since 2016.

Strickman's departure comes at the end of a tumultuous year for UNL's Title IX office, which is responsible for investigating sexual misconduct on campus under the Education Amendments of 1972, which prohibit sex-based discrimination at institutions receiving federal funding.