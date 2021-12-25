UNL tapped to lead operations supporting atom-smashing research

“We spent 50 years wondering if there was a Higgs boson,” he said. “It was a theory, there was a whole lot of reasons to believe in that theory, but we couldn’t confirm it until recently.”

While the Higgs boson agrees with the Standard Model of particle physics, Bloom said new experiments will double the amount of Higgs available for study, generating the massive amount of data needed to look at how the Higgs fits in to other models of particle physics.

The Large Hadron Collider will also try to examine the properties of dark matter, an invisible substance believed to compose about a quarter of the universe that interacts with observable matter through gravity.

Bloom said among the most exciting endeavors of the upcoming experiments at the Large Hadron Collider is the “further exploration of the unknown.”

“These are the highest particle collisions we can do in the laboratory, the highest energy environment we can create in the laboratory, and coming the closest we can to recreating the conditions of the Big Bang,” he said. “What sort of particles might we make that are only detected in an environment like the LHC?”