UNL suspends travel, study abroad to China amid coronavirus outbreak

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspended its study abroad programs and faculty travel to China last week amid the global spread of coronavirus.

While there are no known cases of coronavirus in Nebraska, and just 11 confirmed cases in the U.S., Chancellor Ronnie Green said UNL will follow the advisory issued by the Centers for Disease Control.

The CDC issued a Level 3 warning Jan. 6 that recommended travelers avoid nonessential travel to China, which triggered an executive memorandum signed by former NU President Hank Bounds in 2018.

"It is the policy of the University of Nebraska that no students or members of the general public shall depart from the United States on University-Sponsored International Travel to a US DOS Level 3 or Level 4 country," the memo states.

University policy allows students to request a waiver, however, which is considered by a committee convened by the campus chancellor.

According to an email sent to the UNL campus on Friday, Green said the university suspended its programs for the 2020 spring semester and will continue monitoring the situation ahead of a decision about summer travel.