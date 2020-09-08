UNL suspends six Greek houses for violating COVID-19 guidelines

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspended six Greek houses Tuesday after photos and videos showed students in those organizations violating local public health guidelines and university policies.

The temporary suspensions were handed down against Alpha Omicron Phi, Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Gamma, Kappa Alpha Theta, Phi Delta Thea and Sigma Phi Epsilon, UNL said in a news release.

"I am very disappointed in the behavior that has now required us to take these measures," Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement.

Administrators learned several Greek houses hosted large gatherings on house properties Monday — bid day for several sororities — where attendees were not wearing face coverings or observing social distancing guidelines, UNL said in the release.

A video posted by the UNL Covid Tracker Twitter account Monday night appears to show several of the gatherings in question, with groups of student gathered on the lawns of Greek houses on the university campus.

"This kind of activity places the health of others and the community at risk," Green said. "It is seriously important that our students adhere to our health protocols and policies. If they refuse to do so, the university is left with no choice but to pursue disciplinary measures."