UNL suspends six Greek houses for violating COVID-19 guidelines

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspended six Greek houses Tuesday after photos and videos showed students in those organizations violating local public health guidelines and university policies.
The temporary suspensions were handed down against Alpha Omicron Phi, Alpha Xi Delta, Delta Gamma, Kappa Alpha Theta, Phi Delta Thea and Sigma Phi Epsilon, UNL said in a news release.
"I am very disappointed in the behavior that has now required us to take these measures," Chancellor Ronnie Green said in a statement.
Administrators learned several Greek houses hosted large gatherings on house properties Monday — bid day for several sororities — where attendees were not wearing face coverings or observing social distancing guidelines, UNL said in the release.
A video posted by the UNL Covid Tracker Twitter account Monday night appears to show several of the gatherings in question, with groups of student gathered on the lawns of Greek houses on the university campus.
"This kind of activity places the health of others and the community at risk," Green said. "It is seriously important that our students adhere to our health protocols and policies. If they refuse to do so, the university is left with no choice but to pursue disciplinary measures."
During the suspensions, Greek chapters may not host or participate in any activities or events, or participate in university-wide events as an organization.
UNL will launch an investigation to see if any students violated the Student Code of Conduct and said "disciplinary proceedings may follow."
Last week, Green urged Greek student leaders in a series of Zoom meetings to continue following public health guidelines after several COVID-19 clusters forced fraternities and sororities to go into quarantine.
According to meeting audio provided to the Journal Star, Green reminded the Greek community that UNL's Student Code of Conduct allows the university to discipline students who attend or host large parties.
While the number of new coronavirus cases at UNL tapered off over the Labor Day weekend, so too did the number of tests.
UNL reported just 12 new cases between Saturday and Monday, but over the same period, only 36 tests, well below the 7-day rolling average of 87 daily tests.
