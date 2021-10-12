UNL suspends Fiji through 2026 following reported sexual assault

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln has suspended the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity through 2026 following a reported sexual assault that took place on the first day of classes this school year.

The suspension comes a little more than a year after Phi Gamma Delta, better known as Fiji, emerged from a three-year suspension that was handed down in 2017.

In a statement, UNL said the University Conduct Board determined violations of the Student Code of Conduct took place at the fraternity house, 1425 R St.

Just what violations of the code took place were not specified.

The suspension comes more than a month after a 17-year-old UNL student told UNL Police she was sexually assaulted by a 19-year-old member of the fraternity during the early morning hours of Aug. 24.

The alleged assault was reported to campus police at 3:47 a.m. from Bryan East Campus hospital, where the 17-year-old was evaluated, police said.