UNL study: Millions of students got no 'live' virtual lessons last spring during remote learning
editor's pick topical alert

Between 7 million and 11 million elementary school students got no "live" virtual lessons last spring when a global pandemic forced American schools to switch to remote learning on the fly, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln survey concluded.

And many of those students, the study’s authors said, are the most vulnerable — low-income students, those with special-education needs and those learning English — which means the abrupt shift to remote learning likely widened the existing achievement gap for many students.

The study was an attempt to evaluate the experiences of school last spring for elementary school students, knowing that it would not be an isolated experiment. In fact, many schools across the country have begun this school year remotely, or have a hybrid system that combines in-person and remote learning.

Lincoln Public Schools brought students back to the classroom but gave parents the option of remote learning (with direct instruction) and split high school schedules between in-person and remote.

Michael Hebert

Michael Hebert, UNL assistant professor, Special Education and Communication Disorders.

Many schools likely have better plans now, though they may not be perfect, said Michael Hebert, associate professor in the Department of Special Education and Communications Disorders, one of three authors of the study.

“The question we have is not only are schools prepared to do remote instruction (this year) but do they also have really strong plans to try to provide targeted interventions to students who might need to catch up,” Hebert said.

The study’s authors were particularly concerned with the lack of live instruction because in a normal school year, students have the chance to engage directly with their teachers daily, an important part of learning, particularly for struggling students, the study said.

While watching pre-recorded videos of teachers, or doing independent study is valuable, students can’t ask questions if they don’t understand, and teachers can’t see who is understanding a concept and who isn’t and help clarify in real time, Hebert said.

“What we find is, in special education in particular, immediate corrective feedback really leads to more powerful learning experiences,” he said.

The study’s authors sent more than 9,400 email surveys to teachers around the country and 428 responded. They used census data and several of the study’s findings to estimate how many students across the country went without real-time instruction.

Among the study’s findings:

* 24% of the teachers’ students did not participate in remote learning at all, and just 72% participated regularly.

* 13% of teachers who did remote learning did not do live instruction.

* 82% of teachers said either they or another teacher in their school provided accommodations to special-education students.

* 57% provided instructional accommodations for English language learners.

* 25% provided no direct instruction in reading; 22% provided no direct instruction in math or writing.

* 33% of teachers who did live instruction did so daily; 39% said they did so once a week. The lack of live instruction was more pronounced at high-poverty schools, in part, the study concluded, because of lack of internet access for families.

The study’s authors noted the tremendous efforts of teachers, who had to shift to remote learning with virtually no preparation.

More than 99% of those surveyed said their schools provided remote education, 87% did some live instruction, and a majority provided some support for ELL and special-education students.

“Given that there was relatively little notice prior to school shutdowns, this is remarkable and a testament to the efforts of schools and teachers,” the study said.

Nearly 70% of the teachers surveyed either were unsure whether remote instruction was effective or thought it wasn’t, and part of what makes evaluating that question difficult is that 71% said assignments either weren’t graded or were graded pass/fail.

Hebert, who conducted the study with assistant professors Marc Goodrich and Jessica Namkung, said they hope to do two more studies, one to see how teachers and schools have adjusted and one close to spring to see whether students are catching up, or if the achievement gap has widened.

They’d also like to learn — and share — what teachers have found works well, though the study concluded the burden shouldn’t be placed only on teachers and schools to figure out how to make remote learning effective.

“The U.S. Department of Education, state departments of education, university and colleges of education, school districts, schools, teachers and families must all work together,” the study said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

