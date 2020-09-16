UNL study: Millions of students got no 'live' virtual lessons last spring during remote learning

Between 7 million and 11 million elementary school students got no "live" virtual lessons last spring when a global pandemic forced American schools to switch to remote learning on the fly, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln survey concluded.
And many of those students, the study’s authors said, are the most vulnerable — low-income students, those with special-education needs and those learning English — which means the abrupt shift to remote learning likely widened the existing achievement gap for many students.
The study was an attempt to evaluate the experiences of school last spring for elementary school students, knowing that it would not be an isolated experiment. In fact, many schools across the country have begun this school year remotely, or have a hybrid system that combines in-person and remote learning.
Lincoln Public Schools brought students back to the classroom but gave parents the option of remote learning (with direct instruction) and split high school schedules between in-person and remote.
Many schools likely have better plans now, though they may not be perfect, said Michael Hebert, associate professor in the Department of Special Education and Communications Disorders, one of three authors of the study.
“The question we have is not only are schools prepared to do remote instruction (this year) but do they also have really strong plans to try to provide targeted interventions to students who might need to catch up,” Hebert said.
The study’s authors were particularly concerned with the lack of live instruction because in a normal school year, students have the chance to engage directly with their teachers daily, an important part of learning, particularly for struggling students, the study said.
While watching pre-recorded videos of teachers, or doing independent study is valuable, students can’t ask questions if they don’t understand, and teachers can’t see who is understanding a concept and who isn’t and help clarify in real time, Hebert said.
“What we find is, in special education in particular, immediate corrective feedback really leads to more powerful learning experiences,” he said.
The study’s authors sent more than 9,400 email surveys to teachers around the country and 428 responded. They used census data and several of the study’s findings to estimate how many students across the country went without real-time instruction.
Among the study’s findings:
* 24% of the teachers’ students did not participate in remote learning at all, and just 72% participated regularly.
* 13% of teachers who did remote learning did not do live instruction.
* 82% of teachers said either they or another teacher in their school provided accommodations to special-education students.
* 57% provided instructional accommodations for English language learners.
* 25% provided no direct instruction in reading; 22% provided no direct instruction in math or writing.
Crowd of protesters outside LPS district office an illustration that it won't be a normal school year
* 33% of teachers who did live instruction did so daily; 39% said they did so once a week. The lack of live instruction was more pronounced at high-poverty schools, in part, the study concluded, because of lack of internet access for families.
The study’s authors noted the tremendous efforts of teachers, who had to shift to remote learning with virtually no preparation.
More than 99% of those surveyed said their schools provided remote education, 87% did some live instruction, and a majority provided some support for ELL and special-education students.
“Given that there was relatively little notice prior to school shutdowns, this is remarkable and a testament to the efforts of schools and teachers,” the study said.
Nearly 70% of the teachers surveyed either were unsure whether remote instruction was effective or thought it wasn’t, and part of what makes evaluating that question difficult is that 71% said assignments either weren’t graded or were graded pass/fail.
Hebert, who conducted the study with assistant professors Marc Goodrich and Jessica Namkung, said they hope to do two more studies, one to see how teachers and schools have adjusted and one close to spring to see whether students are catching up, or if the achievement gap has widened.
They’d also like to learn — and share — what teachers have found works well, though the study concluded the burden shouldn’t be placed only on teachers and schools to figure out how to make remote learning effective.
“The U.S. Department of Education, state departments of education, university and colleges of education, school districts, schools, teachers and families must all work together,” the study said.
Photos: Lincoln during the pandemic
TikTok Takeover, 8.20
Weeping Water vs. Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan, 8.18
City Council, 8.17
Feature Photo, 8.17
Abortion bill signing 8.15
Dr. Deborah Birx Press Conference, 8.14
Lincoln Southwest second day of school
Scott Middle School, 8.14
First day of middle school
Ukulele Class, 8.12
LGBTQ+ Rally, 8.12
First day of school
LPS Protest, 8.11
Pius X volleyball practice, 8.10
Lincoln mile 8.9
Madsen's
Flower shop 8.7
City Council BLM protest 8.3
LPS Protest
Beach Boys, 8.2
Rally and hearing 7.31
Mask Video DeLones
Legislature 7.30
Lincoln High School readiness days
Lancaster County Super Fair, 7.30.20
LPS board meeting
Meatpacking workers rally
Legislature
Steve Warren football camp, 7.25
Lincoln Northeast graduation 7.24
Gov. Ricketts address Legislature
Drive-thru Bible School 7.23
Jordan Larson volleyball camp, 7.22
Mask
Legislature resumes
Harmony Explosion camp
LPS virus teachers
UNL spacing
COVID-19 testing
Shrine Bowl, 7.11
Make A Wish
Community Garden
Girls basketball
Masked Archie the Mammoth
First Jury Trial in Four Months
Lincoln Children's Museum Reopening
Community Learning Center
Lincoln Community Playhouse
The Kindler Hotel
City Council
Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert
Stand in For Lincoln
Night Court
Chalk Art
Push for Peace
Naturalization ceremony
Urban Air Adventure Park
Juneteenth
Art Alley at Lux Center for the Arts
Gere Branch Library
Yia Yia's
Music on the Move
Pool Reopenings
Judiciary Committee
Eagle Raceway
Bars Opening in Lincoln
LPS Teachers Retirement
Test Nebraska
Holmes Lake Manor Horse Visit
Michener
Memorial Day Weekend
Lancaster County Courthouse
Campgrounds
Church Social Distancing
Boys and Girls Club food distribution
Children of Smithfield
Farmers Market
Parkview Christian Teacher Appreciation Day
Signs on South 16th
Election Day
Lincoln reopening
Mother's Day
Reopening Hair Salon
Corona Cruz
Lincoln Christian 2020 Seniors
Test Nebraska site
Selfie wall
Drive-Thru Career Fair
Super Saver
Center for People In Need food distribution
Marathon void
Art walk
Gateway Mall
Drive-through parade
Former Cop Birthday Drive-by
Masks For Truckers
Hero Signs
Puzzles
Sunken Gardens
O Street cruising
Billy's takeout
BikeLNK disinfecting
Bryan Mobile Testing
Teacher and Staff Parade
Thank you!!!
91-year-old released
Air and Army National Guard COVID-19 testing
Food Bank
Thank you
Thanks to LJS
Spring Game Emptiness
Grata Bar & Lounge
Thank You
Eagle with PPE
Football Stadium
COVID-19 State Employee Union
1867 Bar
Herbie Husker Runzas
Playgrounds closed
Virtual City Council
Drive-by Easter egg hunt
Drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt
Watch: Lincoln neighbors sing 'The Old Rugged Cross'
Good Friday Music
Masks on a walk
Peter Pan Park
Watch: A timelapse of the mural at Saro Cider
Heroes sign
COVID-19 Workplace Safety
Watch: Steffany Lien twirls at birthday party
Capitol walk
Shirts for FEMA
Saro Cider mural
Watch: Hand sanitizer rolls off Innovation Campus assembly line
No fun here
Wildlife Safari Park
Inverse Parade
Essential workers
Haymarket
Empty downtown
First Friday-Kiechel Fine Art
Nursing Home Horses
Tower Square sign
Noyes Art Gallery
Free ice cream
Chalk art
Billboard
Coronavirus Testing CHI
Free lunch for truckers
Church services
WATCH: Celebrating a birthday with a parade
DoorDash
FoodNet
Le Quartier
Restaurant takeout and delivery
StarTran Ridership
Barber Shop Restrictions
BigShots
SCC donation
Virus Nursing Homes
Simpsons in the windows
Virus Outbreak Nebraska
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing
Protest
Legislature virus
UNL Beekeeping virtual class
Computer monitors
Lincoln Lutheran Online Teaching
Joyo Theatre
Bourbon Theatre
Russ's Market
Playing with kids
The Bike Rack sign
St. Patrick's Day
Social Distancing
Curbside Pickup
LPS Chromebook pickup
UNL Moving Out
Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LJSreist
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.