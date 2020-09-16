UNL study: Millions of students got no 'live' virtual lessons last spring during remote learning

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Between 7 million and 11 million elementary school students got no "live" virtual lessons last spring when a global pandemic forced American schools to switch to remote learning on the fly, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln survey concluded.

And many of those students, the study’s authors said, are the most vulnerable — low-income students, those with special-education needs and those learning English — which means the abrupt shift to remote learning likely widened the existing achievement gap for many students.

The study was an attempt to evaluate the experiences of school last spring for elementary school students, knowing that it would not be an isolated experiment. In fact, many schools across the country have begun this school year remotely, or have a hybrid system that combines in-person and remote learning.

Lincoln Public Schools brought students back to the classroom but gave parents the option of remote learning (with direct instruction) and split high school schedules between in-person and remote.

Many schools likely have better plans now, though they may not be perfect, said Michael Hebert, associate professor in the Department of Special Education and Communications Disorders, one of three authors of the study.