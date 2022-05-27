UNL students win prestigious journalism award for series of stories published in Journal Star

What’s it like to be Black in Lincoln?

Former University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor Joe Starita said that’s a loaded question, one laced with beauty and pain.

“To be Black in Lincoln is to live a much more complex life — a life in which you have to deal with stereotypes. You have to deal with racism,” Starita said. “You have to sometimes prove yourself to be something you're not when other people might not have to do that.”

The now-retired instructor’s spring 2021 Depth Reporting class was honored with a Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Book and Journalism Award for its “Being Black in Lincoln” series.

Stories were published in the Lincoln Journal Star in the summer of 2021 — a year after George Floyd’s death sparked protests and discussions about racial justice.

Starita’s 12-person class spent the entire semester interviewing Black community members from a variety of professions and backgrounds, hoping to paint a deeply vibrant and inclusive picture of the minority experience in Nebraska’s capital.

“One essential goal of good journalism is to hold up a mirror to the community and let it see itself in that mirror,” Starita said. “The key goal of this project was to show a largely white community what Lincoln looks like if you happen to have much darker skin.”

Starita said this group was the youngest and most diverse Depth Reporting class, including Journal Star interns Nick McConnell of Lincoln and Evelyn Mejia of Norfolk. Six of the students were freshmen.

Students honored Twelve students were part of the Depth Reporting class honored for its Being Black in Lincoln series. * Lincoln: Jaqueline Martinez, May graduate; Nick McConnell, senior; Zach Wendling, senior * Morse Bluff: Erika Jensen, junior * Norfolk: Evelyn Mejia, junior * Omaha: Dillon Galloway, junior; Jason Han, senior; Nia Johnson, junior * Papillion: Victoria Baker, senior * San Diego: Trinity Saez, junior * Parker, Colorado: Drake Keeler, May graduate; Lauren Penington, senior

Each student focused on one individual. Some were educators, others were activists. All, Starita said, offered a diverse perspective that would serve Lincoln. The students’ hard work ultimately earned them one of the nation’s most prestigious journalism awards.

Assistant professor Jennifer Sheppard, along with editing assistant Roger Holmes, helped lead the class over the semester. Sheppard said the class shared meaningful stories and often tears from the time they spent talking with their subjects.

The content touched everyone involved, Sheppard said, even though it was conducted entirely over Zoom. Despite their physical distance, she was still able to see the students grow.

“By the end, I think they all believed in themselves,” Sheppard said. “That's just the power of what good journalism can do; not only for the community, but for the writers.”

Jaqueline Martinez of Lincoln took Depth Reporting her junior year after writing an essay to apply for the class, a entry requirement for all students. The advertising and public relations major said she didn’t expect her story to have such an impact.

“When we found out about the award, I think we were all really shocked, but also emotional, knowing how much more of an audience we were able to reach than we initially thought,” Martinez said.

Martinez said the project has so many important lessons, but she hopes the package of stories informed Lincoln residents to better listen to its community members and learn from them.

"There's so much more to a person than just their appearance," she said.

This is the second time in five years that a depth-reporting project from the UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications has received a Kennedy award.

In 2017, a UNL team won the College Journalism Award and the grand prize for "The Wounds of Whiteclay: Nebraska's Shameful Legacy."

