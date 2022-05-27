UNL students win prestigious journalism award for series of stories published in Journal Star

What’s it like to be Black in Lincoln?
Former University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor Joe Starita said that’s a loaded question, one laced with beauty and pain.
“To be Black in Lincoln is to live a much more complex life — a life in which you have to deal with stereotypes. You have to deal with racism,” Starita said. “You have to sometimes prove yourself to be something you're not when other people might not have to do that.”
The now-retired instructor’s spring 2021 Depth Reporting class was honored with a Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Book and Journalism Award for its “Being Black in Lincoln” series.
Stories were published in the Lincoln Journal Star in the summer of 2021 — a year after George Floyd’s death sparked protests and discussions about racial justice.
Starita’s 12-person class spent the entire semester interviewing Black community members from a variety of professions and backgrounds, hoping to paint a deeply vibrant and inclusive picture of the minority experience in Nebraska’s capital.
“One essential goal of good journalism is to hold up a mirror to the community and let it see itself in that mirror,” Starita said. “The key goal of this project was to show a largely white community what Lincoln looks like if you happen to have much darker skin.”
Starita said this group was the youngest and most diverse Depth Reporting class, including Journal Star interns Nick McConnell of Lincoln and Evelyn Mejia of Norfolk. Six of the students were freshmen.
Each student focused on one individual. Some were educators, others were activists. All, Starita said, offered a diverse perspective that would serve Lincoln. The students’ hard work ultimately earned them one of the nation’s most prestigious journalism awards.
Assistant professor Jennifer Sheppard, along with editing assistant Roger Holmes, helped lead the class over the semester. Sheppard said the class shared meaningful stories and often tears from the time they spent talking with their subjects.
The content touched everyone involved, Sheppard said, even though it was conducted entirely over Zoom. Despite their physical distance, she was still able to see the students grow.
“By the end, I think they all believed in themselves,” Sheppard said. “That's just the power of what good journalism can do; not only for the community, but for the writers.”
Jaqueline Martinez of Lincoln took Depth Reporting her junior year after writing an essay to apply for the class, a entry requirement for all students. The advertising and public relations major said she didn’t expect her story to have such an impact.
“When we found out about the award, I think we were all really shocked, but also emotional, knowing how much more of an audience we were able to reach than we initially thought,” Martinez said.
Martinez said the project has so many important lessons, but she hopes the package of stories informed Lincoln residents to better listen to its community members and learn from them.
"There's so much more to a person than just their appearance," she said.
This is the second time in five years that a depth-reporting project from the UNL College of Journalism and Mass Communications has received a Kennedy award.
In 2017, a UNL team won the College Journalism Award and the grand prize for "The Wounds of Whiteclay: Nebraska's Shameful Legacy."
Being Black in Lincoln: The series
More than 150 years after America’s slaves were freed and Nebraska gave birth to its capital, a UNL journalism class posed the question: What’s it like to be Black in Lincoln?
Students spent 15 weeks digging deep into the lives of a dozen residents representing a cross-section of Lincoln’s Black community: former basketball stars, BLM leaders, preachers, teachers, cops, convicts, businessmen, chefs, electricians and youth leaders. They discovered many had faced racial profiling, housing discrimination and police harassment, while others received ugly death threats, verbal abuse and hate-filled letters. The students also found that these Black citizens think Lincoln’s racial climate has improved overall but still has a ways to go. And most believed that it will get there.
The semester-long depth-reporting project was overseen by professors Joe Starita and Jennifer Sheppard and instructor Roger Holmes.
After a rough childhood in Omaha, Terry Rupert moved to Lincoln and has survived by grit and guts. Denied a promotion at Kawasaki, he went out on his own as a fledgling businessman.
Retirement hasn’t dulled Thomas Christie’s engagement with his community. Last summer’s Black Lives Matter protests heartened him in the way that students, Black and white, stepped forward.
Even as a Husker athlete and police officer, Albert Maxey knew being Black in Lincoln required careful navigation to make it to the end safely -- all because of the color of his skin.
Following the 2020 summer of civil unrest and returning to a predominantly white Doane campus was particularly unsettling for some of Farr’s Black students.
Being Black in Lincoln: Leonard Shepard finds trying something different leads to lifetime of experiences
As he grew older, Shepard realized he had to stop getting in trouble. “It’s hard sometimes. ... You say things that end up getting you in trouble, or you do things that land you in trouble. So, as I’ve gotten older, it’s more trying to be calmer.”
Being Black in Lincoln: Geno Johnson finding joy in community service, grandparenting after rocky path to reform
In the Omaha projects where he grew up, Geno Johnson was always ready to fight. But over time those rough edges were sanded down, and he now helps at the People's City Mission and enjoys being a grandparent.
Born in Washington, D.C., Liu-Sang arrived in Friend, a small town like so many in Nebraska, and headed off to UNL with a growing commitment to push for change.
Ishma Valenti is a man of many interests and talents: entrepreneur, filmmaker, music producer, rapper, community servant, mover and shaker. To his family, and most importantly to himself, he is a father and husband.
“They were a gift to the ministry for me in a lot of ways,” Cooper said. “I was able to be extremely involved in the community ... and so it was nice to know that this historical congregation saw themselves immersed in the community as well.”
The two-time girls state champ at Northeast, Husker basketball star and Lincoln High girls coach offers a heartbreaking view of what it’s like to be the parent of a 4-year-old Black boy in today’s America.
