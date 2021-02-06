UNL students will pay less for on-campus living next year

Instead of the usual increase, students living on campus at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will pay less for room and board next year.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents previously gave administrators authority to hike room and board rates by 3% annually through the 2022-23 school year.

The reduction is a move without recent precedent — the cost of living on campus at UNL has risen gradually since 2000, according to the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System — but one that was necessary, administrators say.

"Given the current global pandemic and its far-reaching impact, UNL is lowering its 2021-22 room and board rates by 2.2%," a report at the end of the Board of Regents' agenda for next week reads.

Instead of rising from $12,185 — the current cost for a traditional dorm room and an all-access meal plan — to $12,551 next year, the cost will actually go down to $11,918.

Savings will vary, based on the living arrangement, but for those living in traditional student housing, the cut will result in more than $600 in savings.

The cut marks something of a gamble for UNL, which is the only campus that will use its authority to reduce the cost of room and board.

