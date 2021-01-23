UNL students return to campus as Lancaster County loosens restrictions

In addition to showing test results, the app can alert students that interacted with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

If the user agrees, the app can track an individual’s location. If a person who tests positive opts to use the feature, other people who also use the feature will receive a notification letting them know they were near someone who tested positive.

Jaden Roe, a junior microbiology major who serves as the student government’s speaker of the senate, said the guidelines will be better than last semester’s, which were not as restrictive.

“Let's be honest: We're college students. We don't always think about others before ourselves; we don't always think about the better good before ourselves. And so it was a little bit difficult,” Roe said. “With these new protocols, it makes it very easy. If you get this test and you come (back) positive, you're not allowed on campus."

Still, Rylan Korpi, a senior global studies major, started a petition against the new guidelines that has about 500 signatures. Korpi believes using test results to restrict access to buildings could be a possible violation of the Fourth Amendment — which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures — by preventing students from attending class.