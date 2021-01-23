 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UNL students return to campus as Lancaster County loosens restrictions
View Comments
editor's pick alert top story

UNL students return to campus as Lancaster County loosens restrictions

{{featured_button_text}}

Thousands of University of Nebraska-Lincoln students are returning to campus just days after Lancaster County dialed back its COVID-19 restrictions.

The amount of new COVID-19 cases locally has decreased significantly since the majority of students left Lincoln at the conclusion of the fall semester just before Thanksgiving. At the time, Lancaster County was experiencing a record surge of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

During the first week of December, the county added 2,112 cases to its count, and had 177 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus on Dec. 1. Both are pandemic highs.

But as of Friday, the number of local hospitalizations was down to 94, and the county has added 942 cases so far this week.

The decrease prompted health officials this week to move the county out of the red, or severe zone, of its risk dial and relax some restrictions. 

Limits on indoor gatherings will expand from 25% of rated capacity to 50%, not to exceed 10,000 people, under revisions to local directed health measures. Bars and restaurants can also remain open without restrictions on their hours for the first time since Nov. 13.

Though students’ return could lead to more virus spread in the community, UNL officials hope to prevent that from happening with new testing methods.

UNL is using $2.8 million of federal funds to provide free saliva-based testing for its students and staff. The test results will arrive on an individual’s Safer Community App, and they will use their smartphone to show proof of a negative test if they want access to a building.

UNL to require 2 'reentry tests' before start of spring semester

“The idea behind this saliva-based test is we want to more quickly identify asymptomatic individuals when they return to the campus so we can rapidly respond to stop outbreaks before they occur,” UNL spokeswoman Leslie Reed said.

Reed said UNL has been testing students this week, and will conduct a second round of tests the week of Jan. 31.

UNL and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department contact tracers will contact individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and use the data gathered through testing to best prevent further spread.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“We're considering this an evidence-based approach,” Reed said. “Once we find out what these two rounds of tests tell us about where COVID is on campus, then we'll be making decisions about our future testing program.”

So far, students are responding well to the new protocol. According to Reed, more than 11,000 tests were scheduled before Wednesday, and at least 6,700 individuals had completed the test as of then. Additionally, 19,000 people have downloaded the Safer Community App.

In addition to showing test results, the app can alert students that interacted with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Lancaster County reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths

If the user agrees, the app can track an individual’s location. If a person who tests positive opts to use the feature, other people who also use the feature will receive a notification letting them know they were near someone who tested positive.

Jaden Roe, a junior microbiology major who serves as the student government’s speaker of the senate, said the guidelines will be better than last semester’s, which were not as restrictive.

“Let's be honest: We're college students. We don't always think about others before ourselves; we don't always think about the better good before ourselves. And so it was a little bit difficult,” Roe said. “With these new protocols, it makes it very easy. If you get this test and you come (back) positive, you're not allowed on campus."

Still, Rylan Korpi, a senior global studies major, started a petition against the new guidelines that has about 500 signatures. Korpi believes using test results to restrict access to buildings could be a possible violation of the Fourth Amendment — which protects against unreasonable searches and seizures — by preventing students from attending class.

Marking inauguration: UNL students say they want real change

The students who are raising those concerns also believe it was unfair to make the announcement after students signed up for classes because they could not change their schedule to attend class online.

Petition signees also worry about false negatives, which would allow a COVID-positive individual to unknowingly spread the virus.

“The petition is in no way in opposition of testing. We’re totally for that, and it’s necessary to make sure the virus doesn’t spread too much,” Korpi said. “The petition is simply to remove the requirement and the consequences for not following the protocol.”

UNL appreciates the students’ concerns, Reed said, and the university will do its best to listen to feedback and make decisions to prioritize safety. Other Big Ten Conference schools  have had success with similar testing protocols, and she said she’s optimistic that the method will work in Lincoln, too.

PHOTOS: THE SCENE IN LINCOLN DURING THE PANDEMIC

Contact the writer at eseline@journalstar.com or 402-473-7223

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: LPS administrators' back-to-school carpool karaoke

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News