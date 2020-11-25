UNL students look for alternative study abroad options

Maggie Rieckman's dream of studying in Greece was on the brink of becoming reality.

The English and anthropology major was one of about 100 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students planning to study abroad next spring. But when the university decided to cancel the trips Oct. 16 because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, those students were left wondering if they'll ever have the chance to spend a semester learning in a foreign country.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, UNL has noted a significant decrease in the number of students signing up for study abroad trips. In the 2018-2019 school year, before COVID-19, 875 UNL students studied abroad. Now, maybe half of those students are willing to even consider signing up to study abroad, according to records obtained from UNL's study abroad office. Yet, many students like Rieckman are still trying to pursue those goals, even if it means waiting a little longer or opting for a virtual experience.

Although Rieckman has delayed her studies at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki until the fall 2021 semester, she's worried that the cancellation of the spring trip is an indication that summer and fall 2021 trips will be canceled as well.