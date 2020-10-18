UNL students finding new ways to make friends, socialize during pandemic

In any other year, first-time and transfer students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln would enjoy a packed schedule of events before and during the fall semester designed to help them build connections with the campus and one another.
But much as the coronavirus has reshaped life in Nebraska, the pandemic has altered the college experience at UNL, changing how students interact and engage with the campus as a whole.
The small talk and casual conversations that used to occur before and after classes has been replaced by silence as students wait for a Zoom course to begin.
Restrictions on how many students can gather in a dorm room or share an elevator have contributed to a more cloistered dynamic inside residence halls.
And a requirement that masks be worn, put in place to protect the community from the spread of COVID-19, has obscured something as simple as a friendly smile between passersby on campus.
Students new to UNL this semester say they are making the most of the experience but acknowledge the start of the school year doesn’t resemble what many hoped for.
“It’s been good, but it’s not the college experience I was expecting,” said Moises Acevedo, a freshman from Omaha who plans to major in finance.
Acevedo said it can be difficult to talk to others, particularly when students have the option to not turn on their cameras during online classes.
“Because so much stuff is online, it can be hard for incoming freshmen to find people to relate to," he said.
Eager to attend UNL and pursue majors in history and political science, Matt Price said he has wrestled with how to turn virtual acquaintances into real-world social interaction on campus.
“If I’ve seen someone on a Zoom call, and then see them in the dining hall, I don’t know if I should say ‘hi’ to them,” said Price of Beatrice. “I’ve met them, but I haven’t ‘met’ them.”
Both Acevedo and Price said they’ve learned, as the semester has pressed on, that they aren’t alone in those concerns. Others have spoken up, too, in classes and about campus, describing their troubles navigating new social complexities in the age of COVID-19.
According to a student well-being survey sent to more than 3,000 freshmen and first-year transfer students at UNL in early September, 19% of respondents said they had not yet found a friend or a group of friends on campus.
Last year, the first year UNL administered the 11-question survey to new students, just 7.4% of students indicated they had difficulty meeting a new friend.
“That’s a huge concern for us,” said Amy Goodburn, an associate vice chancellor and the dean of undergraduate enrollment at UNL. “Engagement and building relationships is critical to succeeding in college.”
Dozens of studies, going back decades, have shown students who get involved in friend groups, student organizations, volunteer activities, faith-based centers or other opportunities on campus are more likely to finish their college education.
At UNL, Goodburn said Husker Student POWER — an acronym for Purpose, Ownership, Well-being, Engagement and Relationships — is a program designed to help students build those connections.
Meanwhile, UNL is rethinking how it can get students involved in a variety of ways.
Veronica Riepe, director of UNL’s Office of Student Involvement, said the number of student organizations on campus is on pace with previous years, which is a good indicator that students are still trying to meet her charge to “find your people.”
The office also sends out newsletters to students who have indicated they have had trouble finding opportunities to engage on campus, promoting various activities and student groups.
But the way those organizations are meeting has changed, too, which can make it more difficult for new students to jump in and participate, she said.
“There can be a disconnect with all the virtual meetings, so we’re trying to give our groups tips and tricks they can follow to welcome new members,” Riepe said.
For example, the Office of Student Involvement has asked student groups to open Zoom meeting rooms 15 minutes early and to leave them open 15 minutes after the meeting ends to recreate the in-person opportunity students would have to converse.
Student groups are also being asked to consider incorporating more icebreaker activities to give members a chance to get to know one another, or to do breakout Zoom sessions involving small groups.
Student organizations have also had the opportunity to meet outdoors — when the weather is nice — or to book bigger spaces on campus that allow for social distancing, Riepe said.
UNL’s Office of Residence Life, which conducts programming for students living on campus, has also redoubled its efforts to host activities for students to get to know their neighbors.
Jordan Black, associate director of learning experience, said community building events such as Zoom Bingo, virtual escape rooms for small groups and crafting activities done virtually have replaced some of the more traditional events.
Even outdoor movie nights have taken on a different look, Black said, “as we have focused heavily on providing opportunities that are accessible to all students, including those who may be immunocompromised, quarantining and isolating.”
New students such as Hailey Anderson, a physics and music major at UNL from Cedar Bluffs, say most people on campus have gradually settled in to what college life now looks like.
“At first, whenever we would go on Zoom, no one would say anything,” Anderson said. “I’m in a physics recitation group, and we’ve become pretty chatty. We’ll go to work on a team problem, but it’s never just 100% doing the work. I feel people are getting more comfortable talking to people on Zoom.”
Anderson said a recent power outage allowed her and her roommates to finally get to know more people on her floor in the Knoll Residential Center, where students have typically avoided one another during the pandemic.
“The only lights on were in the hallway, so that’s where everybody went,” she said.
In addition to joining the Big Red Investment Club and attending Mass and Bible study at the Newman Center, Acevedo said he’s made it a point to strike up conversations with other students in the classes that meet in-person, usually by asking them a question about an assignment.
Sometimes, he said, he’ll ask what someone got for an answer, even if he already knows it.
“I think everyone realizes they are not the only ones going through this,” Acevedo said. “If it’s hard for you, it’s hard for other people, so they are happy to be approached, and fortunately, I’ve made a couple of friends doing that.”
Price, whose three older siblings set some of his expectations for what college life would be like, said he’s making the most of an unusual situation.
He’s gotten involved in the Lutheran Center on campus, and in the Chamber Singers, and said he’s seen people find new ways to engage with others socially.
“I still feel like a college freshman, that I haven’t been robbed of anything,” Price said. “I’m very much looking for a return to some sort of normalcy, but at the same time, I want to enjoy the things I’m going through now."
