UNL students excited to vote, expected to cast ballots by mail

When Nov. 3 arrives, Natalie Benoy is determined to make her voice heard, no matter the steps she has to take to do it.

If that means driving home to Osceola, Wisconsin, a town on the banks of the St. Croix River east of Minneapolis, then so be it, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student said.

But, like millions of other voters this year, Benoy plans to cast her ballot through the mail.

“If it came down to it, I would totally drive 8 hours home on Nov. 3 if I couldn’t get an absentee ballot,” she said. “But I don’t feel bad for wanting to vote absentee if it’s available.”

Nearly 27% of registered voters at UNL cast an absentee ballot in the 2018 general election, and on National Voter Registration Day, several more said they plan to vote using the method in a few short weeks.

That’s OK, said Cameron Collier, a student senator in the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska and chair of the Government Liaison Committee who helped organize Tuesday’s voter drive.

“We want to get the idea across that everyone’s vote matters,” Collier said in a telephone interview. “And we really want to hit home on the mail-in voting this year.”