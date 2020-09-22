UNL students excited to vote, expected to cast ballots by mail

When Nov. 3 arrives, Natalie Benoy is determined to make her voice heard, no matter the steps she has to take to do it.
If that means driving home to Osceola, Wisconsin, a town on the banks of the St. Croix River east of Minneapolis, then so be it, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student said.
But, like millions of other voters this year, Benoy plans to cast her ballot through the mail.
“If it came down to it, I would totally drive 8 hours home on Nov. 3 if I couldn’t get an absentee ballot,” she said. “But I don’t feel bad for wanting to vote absentee if it’s available.”
Nearly 27% of registered voters at UNL cast an absentee ballot in the 2018 general election, and on National Voter Registration Day, several more said they plan to vote using the method in a few short weeks.
That’s OK, said Cameron Collier, a student senator in the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska and chair of the Government Liaison Committee who helped organize Tuesday’s voter drive.
“We want to get the idea across that everyone’s vote matters,” Collier said in a telephone interview. “And we really want to hit home on the mail-in voting this year.”
From a red tent on the Nebraska Union Plaza, Collier urged students to check their voter registration, or in some cases, to register to vote for the first time.
By scanning QR codes positioned around the tent, students were taken directly to Vote.org, a nonprofit, nonpartisan platform that allows voters to enter basic information to register to vote in all 50 states and territories, or to check the status of their existing registration.
It’s quick and easy, Collier said, taking just a few minutes in most cases. For students who may not be comfortable with registering online, the voter drive sponsored by the Huskers Vote Coalition and ASUN also had paper registrations for students to register to vote from their campus address.
Working alongside Collier was Aiah Nour, the daughter of Sudanese immigrants, who said she tries to convey to her peers the importance of voting and the advantages Americans have over her native Sudan.
“The most fundamental duty of an American is to have a say on who leads them,” said Nour, a senior biochemistry major from Lincoln and vice president of UNL’s Black Student Union.
More college students are becoming attuned to the importance of civic engagement, she added: “I’m very hopeful that our generation and future generations will grow in understanding the value of voting.”
The data on student voting at UNL backs Nour’s feelings. Efforts to register UNL students to vote and encourage them to do so have been successful in recent election cycles.
According to the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement, more than 87% of UNL students registered to vote in the 2018 midterm elections.
More than half — 50.8% — of registered students at UNL went on to cast a ballot, for a voting rate of roughly 44% among all students.
The 2018 election was a huge improvement over registration rate (76.7%), voting rate of registered students (26.7%) and overall voting rate (20.5%) of the 2014 midterm elections.
Turnout among UNL students in 2018 was enough to help land the state’s flagship public university campus in fourth place on Washington Monthly’s “Best Colleges for Student Voting” list behind the Maryland Institute College of Art, New College of Florida and Simpson College in Iowa.
UNL was among nine universities in the country that registered more than 85% of their student population to vote in 2018, the magazine found.
Lesley Esters, who works in UNL’s Center for Civic Engagement and with the Huskers Vote Coalition, said one goal of the university is to close the gap between the number of students who register to vote and those who actually cast ballots.
“We’ve had a really great registration rate at Nebraska, but we see a decline from the folks who register to the folks who actually participated, so we’re working hard to get that participation rate up,” Esters said.
The most effective strategy for doing that, she added, is for students such as Collier and Nour to engage their peers on campus.
Collier, a junior political science, communications and global studies major from Missouri, called it “positive peer pressure.”
For Benoy, that means regularly reminding her roommates to register to vote, and even roping in a friend on the plaza to remind him the election is in a few short weeks.
Kelvin Hong, a senior biochemistry and pre-med major from Omaha, said he’ll vote for the first time — and probably by mail — this November.
“I could easily just drive home and vote, but depending on what’s going on at the time, I think the absentee ballot would be easier,” Hong said.
That’s in line with what Esters said she believes will continue to be the dominant voting method among UNL students, particularly after the success of recent elections done largely by mail.
In May, more than 375,000 Nebraska voters cast their ballot by mail, accounting for roughly 80% of the total votes cast in the record-breaking primary election, according to Secretary of State Bob Evnen.
“We’ve seen it be safe, efficient and convenient, which are all things that speak to students,” Esters said.
At Tuesday’s event, a first-time voter in the primary, Kyle Henderson, checked to make sure his voter registration was still active.
It was, the sophomore agribusiness major from Scottsbluff said, and he’ll expect to receive and return his absentee ballot soon.
While the process has been smooth, Henderson added, he’s not quite decided how he’s going to vote.
“It’s been stressful, and I’ve kind of been flip-flopping,” he said. “I’m still not sure 100%, but I’m getting a better idea.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS
