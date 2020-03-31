UNL student's Disney World experience cut short

Claire Wynne was supposed to be in Florida until May.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln junior took a semester off this spring to pursue one of her dreams — participating in the Disney College Program.
She had been at Disney World for less than two months when the program was suspended due to the coronavirus.
“I was sad it happened, but deep down I knew it could happen because of other closures happening around the world,” she said.
When Disneyland in California closed on March 14, she knew it was only a matter of time. Disney World followed suit the next day.
“It was a whirlwind of emotions,” she said.
As part of the program, Wynne worked at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and also took courses pertaining to Disney and operations of the parks.
A few days after the parks closed, Wynne’s parents drove down to Florida from her home state of Illinois. From there they drove 17 hours home.
“I haven’t been home for this long in a long time,” Wynne said. “Since I go to school out of state, I don’t have the opportunity to come home much, so that’s a positive in all of this.”
While the future of the Disney College Program for those whose time was cut short is uncertain, Wynne and her fellow classmates hope they can eventually finish out their time in Disney World.
"I never expected this going into my college program but everything happens for a reason,” she said. “I hope I can do another college program someday in my future, otherwise I hope I’ll be back at Disney with my family as a guest someday.”
-- Samantha Bernt
