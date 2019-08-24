Two University of Nebraska-Lincoln students are among 10 undergraduate students from five Nebraska colleges and universities who recently received the 2019 Richard Holland Future Scientist Award from the Nebraska Coalition for Lifesaving Cures.
The students received cash awards totaling $5,000 at the annual INBRE (Institutional Development Award (IDeA) Networks of Biomedical Research Excellence Program) conference Aug. 6 in Nebraska City.
The awards are named in honor of the late Richard Holland, an Omaha philanthropist and longtime supporter of research. This is the 12th year the Holland Future Scientist Awards have been given.
The students were judged for their oral and poster presentations of the research work they conducted this summer as part of the INBRE program. Mika Caplan of UNL won first place for her poster presentation, and Philamon Hemstreet, also of UNL, received honorable mention for his poster presentation.
Established in 2001, the INBRE Scholars program was created to expose students to serious biomedical research and build a statewide biomedical research infrastructure between undergraduate and graduate institutions.
The students, referred to as INBRE scholars, enter the program after completing their sophomore year of college upon recommendation of their college professors. It is a two-year comprehensive training program to prepare the students for graduate school.