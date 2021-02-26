UNL students aim to teach people how to have productive, civil conversations

On Thursday, the team hosted an event for UNL students at the UNL Union Plaza titled the Civility Effect Experience. The purpose of the event was to teach students more about civility, allow students to share their own experiences with civility and stage a demonstration illustrating the impact civility can have, Belitz said.

The team is also partnering with Civic Nebraska to host Civility in PR, an event for Nebraska PR professionals, on Tuesday. They will discuss how PR professionals can use their platforms and ability to shape conversations and influence messaging to promote civility.

In its efforts to create a more civil world, Belitz said she thinks it is just as important for the campaign to inform people on what civility isn’t and squash misconceptions about the term.

“What we really want to do with this campaign is explain to people what civility is, but also what it isn't," she said. "I think especially right now, civility is associated with words like politeness and just learning how to agree with each other and being nice, whereas what it really means is having the courage to have those difficult conversations and value them in order to move toward a better and healthier society.”

