UNL students aim to teach people how to have productive, civil conversations

In an era of widespread division and harsh rhetoric, a group of students is hoping to bring back civility, one civil act at a time.
Five University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have created The Civility Effect as part of the Public Relations Student Society of America’s Bateman Case Study Competition, which picks a different cause each year for teams of advertising and public relations students to create a campaign to address.
This year’s assignment asked teams to take on the issue of the corrosion of civility in the United States. The UNL group aimed to teach people how to have productive, civil conversations about important topics. The campaign, which runs until March 8, includes digital aspects and two events.
Emerson Belitz, the team's project manager, said civility felt like a difficult but important topic to take on when the team began planning its campaign in October.
“We were a little daunted, a little scared at the thought of having to tackle something as big and as important as civility,” she said. “But I think that it was definitely the right choice. I think it was an interesting challenge, and so far we've had a lot of fun with it.”
The campaign chose the metaphor of the domino effect to explain civility, Belitz said, and how one action can set off a chain reaction in either a civil or uncivil direction.
“Much like knocking over a single domino, one right or wrong response can set off a good or bad chain reaction,” she said. “Because, while people aren't going to have a lot of control over the behavior of others or changing another's beliefs, they do have control over the small things that can really end up making a big difference.”
Promoting a culture of civility starts with small, everyday actions that add up, she said.
“Offering to listen to someone even when you disagree with them, being open to the idea of change, or just taking a moment to think before sharing something on Facebook or saying something that might not be exactly civil is the way that we feel progress is going to be made,” she said.
To pursue a deeper understanding of civility, the UNL team partnered with Civic Nebraska, a civic engagement-focused organization that began implementing civil discourse and media literacy programs following the 2016 election.
Amanda Barker, deputy executive director of Civic Nebraska, said partnering with the UNL team has created an opportunity for Civic Nebraska to connect with audiences it hadn't focused on as much in the past, especially PR professionals.
“Let's develop some resources specifically for this industry that has a heavy burden of communication and really sets a tone for communication in a lot of corporate spaces,” Barker said.
On Thursday, the team hosted an event for UNL students at the UNL Union Plaza titled the Civility Effect Experience. The purpose of the event was to teach students more about civility, allow students to share their own experiences with civility and stage a demonstration illustrating the impact civility can have, Belitz said.
The team is also partnering with Civic Nebraska to host Civility in PR, an event for Nebraska PR professionals, on Tuesday. They will discuss how PR professionals can use their platforms and ability to shape conversations and influence messaging to promote civility.
In its efforts to create a more civil world, Belitz said she thinks it is just as important for the campaign to inform people on what civility isn’t and squash misconceptions about the term.
“What we really want to do with this campaign is explain to people what civility is, but also what it isn't," she said. "I think especially right now, civility is associated with words like politeness and just learning how to agree with each other and being nice, whereas what it really means is having the courage to have those difficult conversations and value them in order to move toward a better and healthier society.”
Reach the writer at lstephens@journalstar.com or 402-473-7241.