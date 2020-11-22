UNL students adapt to rare weekend finals schedule

"Normally we fill up all of the large classrooms on campus, and that's when we can put 200 people in a lecture hall," Donsig said.

Anamaria Guzman, a senior neuroscience major, said her chemistry professor had scheduled an in-person final, but had to move the exam location because of its proximity to Memorial Stadium.

"Thankfully I don't think I was too distracted with noises coming from the stadium, but it added a little more stress because of the change of location," Guzman said.

Guzman also said having a final on the weekend was a little more stressful because she would normally have used that time to study.

"In dead week you're already doing a lot with doing homework and projects, and the weekend is supposed to be to rest and recover from whatever happened during the week," Guzman said. "I didn't feel like I had the time to recover and pull myself together to do a big final. It was a cumulative exam, and it required more time to study."

Although some students had mixed feelings about finals starting on the weekend, Goodburn said the university does not plan to have finals during the weekend in future semesters, since it was only to accommodate the shortened fall semester and get them done before Thanksgiving break.