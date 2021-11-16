UNL student government group again calls for end of Husker balloon release

For the second time this year, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's student government group has passed a resolution calling for the end of a longstanding Husker football tradition.

Student representatives unanimously voted last week to encourage the end of helium balloon releases at Husker football games and the university at large, citing both environmental concerns and rising helium costs in a news release announcing the vote.

ASUN passed a similar resolution only eight months ago. Student Senator Kat Woerner, a senior studying economics, environmental studies and natural resource economics, proposed both resolutions.

"Traditions do have an important role at Nebraska, but no tradition should be given priority over our researchers who are worried about the rising cost of helium and shortages in the future," Woerner said in the news release.

Balloon releases have been a staple at Husker games for more than 60 years. Repeated calls for the end of the tradition — ranging from a civil lawsuit to public opinion campaigns — have been unsuccessful. (The lawsuit was dismissed).