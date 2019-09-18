One student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln has been diagnosed with mumps, while a second student is also believed to have the disease, the university said Wednesday.
Both students live off campus, UNL said in a news release, and precautions have been taken to isolate them in an effort to prevent further spread of the disease.
UNL is also encouraging students to wash their hands frequently, cover coughs and sneezes, limit physical contact, and to stay home if they're sick.
You have free articles remaining.
While the MMR (Measles, Mumps and Rubella) vaccine is required for all students who attend UNL, the vaccine does not prevent all cases of mumps. Students who have already had the disease are usually immune.
Students experiencing symptoms of mumps, which can include swollen glands below the ear and along the jawline, headache, fever and cold-like symptoms, should contact the University Health Center, 550 N. 19th St., or by phone at 402-472-5000.