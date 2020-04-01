You are the owner of this article.
UNL student-developed app helps businesses stay connected with customers
UNL student-developed app helps businesses stay connected with customers

Brim app

The Foundry in Lincoln is one of four businesses using Brim, a mobile ordering app created by Nebraska students Luke Bogus and Jacob Peddicord. The duo is making the app available to help local restaurants and small shops feeling the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Courtesy photo

A mobile ordering app built by computer science students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln may help local restaurants and shops feeling the economic brunt of the coronavirus pandemic better connect with their customers.

Brim is being offered free the next six months, according to developers Luke Bogus and Jacob Peddicord, students in the Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management.

The digital app allows customers to order meals or drinks to-go from their favorite local restaurants and coffee shops and pay right from their phone.

Luke Bogus

Luke Bogus, one of the developers of the Brim app.

"From the inception, we didn't really see it as a business opportunity, we always looked at it as a really cool way for students to help our community," Bogus, a junior management and marketing major from Columbus, told Nebraska Today.

"We really want to help people in need right now, so that's why we're offering it for six months completely free," he added.

Jacob Peddicord

Jacob Peddicord, one of the developers of the Brim app.

Peddicord, a junior computer science major from the Kansas City metro area, said he got the idea after talking to Randy Hawthorne, executive director of Launch Leadership and a founder of The Foundry, about the need for a better mobile-ordering app.

Coronavirus throws wrench into plans for business openings in Lincoln

"The more I looked, the more I realized this was something that not only was there not a great solution out there for, but I thought that I could build a solution that met his needs better myself," he said.

The app launched last August, and is used by four businesses in Lincoln and Omaha. It is available for customers on mobile app stores.

Beginning in March, the number of inquiries Bogus and Peddicord fielded more than doubled as businesses closed their doors to stem the spread of COVID-19 in Nebraska.

The pair is working to add curbside pickup options to the app and expect to have the feature rolled out in a couple of days, Peddicord said.

"It's fun as people who are interested in running businesses to be able to help other people through times like this with a solution we were able to make," he said.

StarTran waiving bus fares, reducing hours as ridership declines, piloting on-demand service in Lincoln
Lincoln man 3D prints masks, face shields for medical workers

Photos: The scene in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

