UNL student-developed app helps businesses stay connected with customers

A mobile ordering app built by computer science students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln may help local restaurants and shops feeling the economic brunt of the coronavirus pandemic better connect with their customers.

Brim is being offered free the next six months, according to developers Luke Bogus and Jacob Peddicord, students in the Jeffrey S. Raikes School of Computer Science and Management.

The digital app allows customers to order meals or drinks to-go from their favorite local restaurants and coffee shops and pay right from their phone.

"From the inception, we didn't really see it as a business opportunity, we always looked at it as a really cool way for students to help our community," Bogus, a junior management and marketing major from Columbus, told Nebraska Today.

"We really want to help people in need right now, so that's why we're offering it for six months completely free," he added.

Peddicord, a junior computer science major from the Kansas City metro area, said he got the idea after talking to Randy Hawthorne, executive director of Launch Leadership and a founder of The Foundry, about the need for a better mobile-ordering app.

