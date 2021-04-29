UNL sorority enters quarantine after COVID outbreak in house

Members of Alpha Phi at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are being quarantined following a coronavirus outbreak in the sorority.

UNL notified the campus that members of the sorority are quarantined per guidance from the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.

It's the first time since last fall, when several clusters were reported in Greek houses and dormitories on campus, that UNL has asked residents of a housing unit to quarantine.

According to UNL's coronavirus dashboard, there have been 78 positive cases reported since April 14.

A total of 3,017 positive cases have been reported since Aug. 12, 2020, when UNL students returned to campus for the 2020-21 school year.

The overall positivity rate on campus remains low, however, at 0.59%, which is down from 0.66% for the previous week.

