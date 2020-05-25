UNL sees jump in students taking online classes this summer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Fresh off a spring semester with on-campus classes called off and coursework moved to remote delivery, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is continuing with online education through the summer.

Early enrollment for summer classes this year is up more than 10% over last year, according to Amy Goodburn, UNL's senior associate vice chancellor and dean of undergraduate education.

"I don't know if I expected it, but we kind of hoped for it," Goodburn said. "We knew a lot of students' other choices would be canceled — jobs, internships, study-abroad trips — and we wanted to offer some bright light for them to continue to make progress toward their degree."

Much of the growth in summer enrollment comes from students choosing to take multiple classes.

While the headcount of students participating in summer classes rose from 8,925 to 9,045, based on figures available last week, the number of credit hours taken has grown from 35,175 to 39,211, according to James Volker, UNL's interim assistant vice chancellor for enrollment management.

Volker characterized the growth in student credit hours taken this summer as "fairly significant."