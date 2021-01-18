UNL sees high student demand for 'winterim' courses

Scott Stempson, a lecturer in the Department of History, said offering his History of Sport class in an asynchronous online format in the three-week session allowed more students to enroll than may have been able to under normal circumstances.

"There's a lot of kids who can't get into the class under normal situations," Stempson said. "I thought it would be pretty popular, and there's a certain draw for students in getting a full semester course done in three weeks."

More than 140 students are enrolled in the class.

Future educators and speech language pathologists enrolled in Justin Olmanson's Instruction Technology course, where they learn how technology can be used in classrooms and therapy settings. It's intensive even during non-pandemic times.

Now, students are asked to join three-hour Zoom sessions three times a week, while completing assignments and working on a final project.

"Our students are extremely resilient and hardworking," he said. "I have found they are up for the task as long as you tell them beforehand 'This will be uncomfortable and you might not feel like you're having a good time in the moment.'"