UNL seeks nearly complete closure of 17th Street through campus; planners OK change

Plans for a new College of Engineering building at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln will likely lead to a complete closure of 17th Street through campus.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of the potential vacation of 17th Street from Vine north to X Street.

In September, UNL announced plans for a new $85 million building as part of the College of Engineering Complex north of Vine Street.

University officials hope Kiewit Hall, as the new building will be called thanks to a $20 million donation from Kiewit Corp., will help transform the College of Engineering and also help boost undergraduate enrollment from about 3,200 students to 5,000 over the next decade.

As part of the plan for the new building, UNL wants to build a student plaza to the north of it, as well as a green space area between the College of Engineering buildings and the Abel-Sandoz residence halls.

John Jensen, manager of university real estate, said the university owns all the buildings that line the street, and the vacation would support its vision for development there.