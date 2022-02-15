UNL reverses course, will delay selling family housing units

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln said Tuesday it will delay plans to sell or redevelop its family housing units, which are home to hundreds of married students and those with families.

The announcement marks an abrupt change of course days after those students were notified their leases would end June 30, forcing them to find new housing arrangements.

Several hundred people, most of them international students, reside in the three properties UNL had proposed selling or repurposing: Colonial Terrace near 33rd and Starr streets; a complex at 2224 U St.; and a pair of apartment buildings near 23rd and Vine streets.

In an email Tuesday afternoon, Katherine Ankerson, UNL's executive vice chancellor, apologized for the way the news was delivered late last week and said the university has put the projects on hold.

"We will pause further action until we can develop a plan to minimize impact to current residents in each of the university's family housing properties," Ankerson wrote.

Residents of those housing units, as well as faculty, administrators and student representatives, will be included in discussions moving forward, she added.

"We truly apologize for any distress our messaging may have caused you and your family," Ankerson said. "We strive to do better in the future."

The NU Board of Regents approved a plan to put Colonial Terrace, which is near East Campus, up for sale last week shortly before UNL notified the students in the family housing units their leases would end.

After the regents meeting, Charlie Francis, director of University Housing and Dining Services, said UNL determined it was more cost-effective to sell the properties than to "make significant investments in infrastructure over the next few years."

The news left many residents of the family housing units feeling nervous and betrayed.

On Sunday, residents of the three complexes met outside the Vine Street Apartments to discuss how to coordinate their efforts moving forward.

Several ideas were shared at the ad hoc meeting, including enlisting the help of the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska and the Graduate Student Assembly.

Others suggested asking for compensation and help in finding new accommodations, or requesting an extension to the move-out date to allow current residents to finish their academic programs.

Those ideas and more were shared in a Zoom call with UNL housing administrators Monday, which at times got heated as students expressed their frustration with the decision.

Alireza Khodaei, a Ph.D. candidate in computer science and engineering, told administrators that UNL had worked for years to build a strong international community.

Closing the family housing units, which allow graduate students and their families to live in a community close to campus, would ruin the reputation the university has built, Khodaei said.

"There are people from Middle East, Chinese, Africans," he said. "All of these people UNL has tried to gather here as a plan for grabbing a more-diverse range of students.

"You would destroy it," Khodaei told UNL administrators.

UNL told the participants on the Zoom call it would continue a dialogue about the potential sale in the days to come, but a day later said it was holding off taking further action.

Brad LaMotte, a first-year graduate student in technical direction at the Johnny Carson School of Theatre and Film who lives in the Vine Street Apartments with his wife and daughter, said Tuesday he was relieved UNL decided to reconsider its decision.

Those living in the family housing units plan to continue meeting and discussing plans for the community's best interests, LaMotte said.

"I'm very proud to be a part of this community," he said. "I am amazed by the grace and humility they have shown in response to difficult news. I have full confidence in my neighbors that we will take care of each other."

Reach the writer at 402-473-7120 or cdunker@journalstar.com. On Twitter @ChrisDunkerLJS

