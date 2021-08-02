UNL researchers to expand project studying Black homesteaders

Research for the project is done by looking at primary sources, including homesteading records at the National Archives in Washington D.C., newspaper accounts from the time, personal letters or diaries discovered or interviews with descendants.

According to Edwards, there is an estimated 93 million descendants of homesteaders, almost a third of the nation's population. The research done by Edwards and his team with The Homesteader Project allowed descendants of Black homesteaders to learn about their ancestors, who created all-Black or mostly-Black self-governing rural communities.

One of these communities was in DeWitty, Nebraska, which was settled by Black Canadians who had previously escaped American slavery. Though the town demised by 1936 and was renamed Audacious, descendants of the families who lived in the colony got in touch after The Homesteader Project study was published in 2019. Now, they've created The Descendants of DeWitty, an organization based in Omaha that works to educate people about the homesteader community.

"(The Black homesteaders) did all of the things that they wanted to do to create lives for themselves," Edwards said. "Though they could never entirely isolate themselves, in individual communities, they were the ones who ran things. That's part of the reason they came here, is because they couldn't do that in the South."