UNL researchers pitched a rapid COVID-19 test as university signed on with Test Nebraska

Meiklejohn showed his results to Michael Herman, the director of the School of Biological Sciences, who also specializes in genetics, and explained the potential benefits of mass rapid testing, as well as the limitations of his expertise.

"I can envision the science part of the testing, because that's what I know," Meiklejohn said at the time, adding the details of how to get approvals for the test, how to pay for it, as well as how it would work in conjunction with UNL's other COVID-19 response plans would still need to be worked out.

Herman said he was sold on the idea and agreed to pitch it to administrators.

“I read this thing and I said, ‘I think we can do this,’” Herman said. “We can do it using instrumentation that we have in most molecular biology labs.”

If UNL could harness the machines needed to run the samples that were scattered across campus, as well as secure enough of the "easily obtained" reagents, Herman estimated the process could yield as many as 1,000 tests per day — five times the daily capacity of the Test Nebraska site on campus.