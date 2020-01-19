UNL researcher helps solve mystery about coots and their colorful chicks

Shizuka, originally from Japan, studied at Brown University and UC Santa Cruz and worked at two other universities before starting at UNL in 2012. He helped to gather a large data set of information about coots for his doctoral work 10 years ago at UC Santa Cruz and has been helping to sort through the data since then.

He said it's difficult to examine the same set of data for such a long time. But although the work was slow going, he said he thinks the study was stronger because of its lengthy time frame.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I think a lot of science is like that,” he said, “so I’m proud of myself for finishing this study.”

While prior research had concluded that coot chicks with brighter plumage were more likely to be favored by their parents, Shizuka said that this was the first study to find that younger chicks have the brighter red coloring.

“It kind of makes the parent’s job easier in figuring out which chicks to favor,” he said.

Shizuka said bright coloring among young animals is rare, making coots particularly interesting to scientists. While there are subtler cases of brightly colored young birds, he said that the coot is the most extravagant example.