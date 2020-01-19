UNL researcher helps solve mystery about coots and their colorful chicks

On the surface, the gray, drab American coot is an unassuming bird similar to a duck. But the peculiar coloring of their chicks and their unorthodox parenting style have been a difficult puzzle for researchers to crack until now.
Daizaburo Shizuka, an assistant professor for the School of Biological Sciences at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, has researched coot chicks for 10 years. He recently made a major discovery with his collaborator, Bruce Lyon from University of California, Santa Cruz, and last month the pair published a study explaining some of the birds' behavior in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
While plain as adults, Shizuka said, coot chicks bear bright orange and red coloring on and around their heads. He said this is strange, as most bright animal coloring is used exclusively by adult males to attract mates.
Previous research had shown the parents played favorites, feeding the brightly colored chicks over those that were less colorful, giving them a survival advantage.
The study explained the connection between the bright coloring and their parent’s behavior: The brighter, redder chicks are hatched later than their siblings and are usually less likely to survive. So the coloring, Shizuka said, helps parents prioritize these weaker chicks when it comes to feeding, allowing them a better chance of survival.
Shizuka, originally from Japan, studied at Brown University and UC Santa Cruz and worked at two other universities before starting at UNL in 2012. He helped to gather a large data set of information about coots for his doctoral work 10 years ago at UC Santa Cruz and has been helping to sort through the data since then.
He said it's difficult to examine the same set of data for such a long time. But although the work was slow going, he said he thinks the study was stronger because of its lengthy time frame.
“I think a lot of science is like that,” he said, “so I’m proud of myself for finishing this study.”
While prior research had concluded that coot chicks with brighter plumage were more likely to be favored by their parents, Shizuka said that this was the first study to find that younger chicks have the brighter red coloring.
“It kind of makes the parent’s job easier in figuring out which chicks to favor,” he said.
Shizuka said bright coloring among young animals is rare, making coots particularly interesting to scientists. While there are subtler cases of brightly colored young birds, he said that the coot is the most extravagant example.
“It’s really rare to have these juvenile ornaments, and we wanted to know why,” Shizuka said. “It seems to be part of this complex parental care system.”
Shizuka said he and his collaborators still have copious amounts of raw data about coots, and they plan to continue sorting through it to find patterns in their parent-offspring dynamic and in their ability to learn and recognize their young. He said they are no longer gathering data about coots.
Shizuka said his work at UNL revolves around how animals form groups and how they interact with one another on an individual basis. While he primarily works on cases involving birds, he and his collaborators are also working on understanding groups of hyenas and other mammals.
For this particular piece of the puzzle, however, Shizuka said the work is done, and he’s excited to continue presenting his findings and finding what’s next.
“It feels good to wrap up something we’ve been thinking about for over a decade,” he said.
